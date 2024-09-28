Whisky brand partners with OPM indie artists for music shows

MANILA, Philippines — A whiskey brand has partnered with independent Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists for a series of shows in the country.

For decades, Jack Daniel’s Philippines has supported the growth of the local independent or "indie" music community and the next generation of future music greats through its music program.

The brand returns to the music scene with Jack Daniel’s On Stage 2024 (JDOS) in the Philippines, championing the movers and shakers of the Philippine independent music scene by providing an avenue for bands to showcase their artistry and musicality. Through the series of live performances and media opportunities, the program paves the way for them to step onto a much bigger stage and much wider audience.

“Music has always been part of Jack Daniel’s DNA,” shared Gabriel Fajardo, the Brand Manager of Jack Daniel’s Emerging Asia. “It is through music that the brand has solidified its place in culture and how many people have connected with Jack over the years.”

Built on the values of promoting community-building and inclusivity through live music, JDOS aims to empower musicians to express their genuine selves through their performances. Through this, the brand and its partners target to inspire these aspiring artists to elevate their craft and propel them further into a professional career in the music industry — be it here or abroad.

This year, JDOS partners with emerging and recurring production partners who have earned a reputation for strengthening indie music communities through their uncompromising curation and distinct voice. The partners' invaluable experience and expertise in harnessing the untapped potential of artists in live performances adds credibility to the JDOS program. The production groups that were heavily involved in creating a lineup that cuts across all musical tastes include GNN (Gabi Na Naman Productions), Locked Down Entertainment, Doc Def Productions, SYQL, The Flying Lugaw, Otelik Presents, and Funky Beat Entertainment.

JDOS will showcase the diversity and richness of the local music scene with live event stages in key outlets in Metro Manila. The production partners, together with Jack Daniel’s, will organize music events in various venues featuring this year’s roster of independent artists.

“We want to give the up-and-coming artists the avenue to feel the adrenaline of the live stages, of putting themselves out there for everyone to listen and watch... We want their stories to be heard by people and to give them the opportunity to share their music boldly to the world,” Gabe said.

JDOS Playlist Live schedule:

October 18 - Locked Down Entertainment

November 9 - Funkybeat Entertainment

November 16 - Doc Def Productions

November 23 - The Flying Lugaw

November 29 - GNN

December 6 - Otelik presents

December 7 - SYQL

