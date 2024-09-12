Jon Bon Jovi saves woman from falling off bridge

MANILA, Philippines — Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi is credited by Nashville police in aiding a woman to stay off a ledge of a Tennessee bridge in the United States.

The Nashville Metro Police Department tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday about the incident.

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi and his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue (Tuesday) night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," the Nashville police department tweeted.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," it added.

The police shared the video of the incident seemingly taken from a surveillance camera.

In a report by Nashville TV station WSMV4, it said that the Bon Jovi frontman was seen walking across the bridge when he noticed the woman on the ledge of the Nashville pedestrian bridge.

Accompanied by an unidentified woman, Bon Jovi was seen talking to the woman holding on to the ledge. The singer and the unidentified woman were later seen helping her come off the ledge. The singer then gave her a hug.

Jon Bon Jovi's team called 911 and waited for the paramedics to arrive.

According to a CNN report, the police did not release the identity of the woman, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Jon Bon Jovi has not posted about the incident on his verified social media accounts as of press time.

