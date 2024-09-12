^

Music

Jon Bon Jovi saves woman from falling off bridge

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 3:34pm
Jon Bon Jovi saves woman from falling off bridge

The band has had a long, successful career with all the works, big-selling albums, packed arena concerts, even movie roles. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi has ditched his trademark long, wavy locks but he is still one sexy dude. ­AP

MANILA, Philippines — Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi is credited by Nashville police in aiding a woman to stay off a ledge of a Tennessee bridge in the United States. 

The Nashville Metro Police Department tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday about the incident. 

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi and his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue (Tuesday) night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," the Nashville police department tweeted. 

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," it added. 

The police shared the video of the incident seemingly taken from a surveillance camera. 

In a report by Nashville TV station WSMV4, it said that the Bon Jovi frontman was seen walking across the bridge when he noticed the woman on the ledge of the Nashville pedestrian bridge. 

Accompanied by an unidentified woman, Bon Jovi was seen talking to the woman holding on to the ledge. The singer and the unidentified woman were later seen helping her come off the ledge. The singer then gave her a hug. 

Jon Bon Jovi's team called 911 and waited for the paramedics to arrive.

According to a CNN report, the police did not release the identity of the woman, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation. 

Jon Bon Jovi has not posted about the incident on his verified social media accounts as of press time. 

RELATED: Rocker Jon Bon Jovi honored at pre-Grammy gala

vuukle comment

BON JOVI

JON BON JOVI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Maroon 5 to perform in MOA Arena in January 2025
2 days ago

Maroon 5 to perform in MOA Arena in January 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
American pop rock band Maroon 5 will return to Manila to perform in Mall of Asia Arena on January 29, 2025.
Music
fbtw
Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' snubbed by Country Music awards
2 days ago

Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' snubbed by Country Music awards

2 days ago
Beyonce did not receive a Country Music Association awards nomination when the nods for the 58th edition were announced Monday,...
Music
fbtw
400 lucky A'TIN to get chance to meet SB19
2 days ago

400 lucky A'TIN to get chance to meet SB19

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
McDonald’s Philippines is giving 400 lucky A’TIN fans the opportunity of a lifetime with the #AtinToChickenMcDo...
Music
fbtw
Mariah Carey greets Filipinos ahead of Christmas
3 days ago

Mariah Carey greets Filipinos ahead of Christmas

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
International pop superstar Mariah Carey joined Filipinos in celebrating the Christmas season early, starting this Septe...
Music
fbtw
Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show
3 days ago

Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

3 days ago
Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline next year's Super Bowl half-time show in New Orleans, the artist confirmed...
Music
fbtw
'Maroon 4' comes together for rockstar opening of UAAP Season 87
5 days ago

'Maroon 4' comes together for rockstar opening of UAAP Season 87

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Four artists from three local bands who all graduated from the Univesity of the Philippines teamed up to form the "Maroon...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with