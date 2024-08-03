^

Music

Keshi visiting Manila in 2025, tickets out now

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 1:09pm
Keshi visiting Manila in 2025, tickets out now
Singer-songwriter Keshi
Keshi via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter and producer Casey Thai Luong, better known as Keshi, will make a stop in the Philippines for his "Requiem" world tour.

The tour will promote his upcoming sophomore album of the same name, which follow his debut release "Gabriel" and a number of extended plays.

The 35-city tour include stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia beginning October 6.

The Manila stop of Keshi's "Requiem" world tour will be on March 4, 2025 in Mall of Asia Arena, with singer Boylife as special guest.

Tickets to the concert are already available via SM Tickets outlets and website, with more information at the website of concert promoter Live Nation Philippines.

"Say," Keshi's lead single on the "Requiem" album coming out on September 13, became his fastest streamed record after reaching over a million listens on Spotify in its first day of release.

Keshi is also known for his songs "Limbo," "Beside You," "Somebody," "Touch," "Understand," "Get It," and "War with Heaven" for the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" soundtrack.

RELATED: BINI leader Jhoanna reunites with 'Nation's Girl Group' in LA

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
NewJeans returning to the Philippines in September
1 day ago

NewJeans returning to the Philippines in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Korean girl group NewJeans is coming back to the Philippines after being unveiled as the headliners of Coca-Cola Philippines'...
Music
fbtw
Carrie Underwood to replace Katy Perry as 'American Idol' judge
1 day ago

Carrie Underwood to replace Katy Perry as 'American Idol' judge

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"American Idol" alumna Carrie Underwood is set to return to the reality singing competition as judge, taking the spot vacated...
Music
fbtw
Usher Paris concert film to hit cinemas in September
2 days ago

Usher Paris concert film to hit cinemas in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
A concert film on award-winning R&B artist Usher will screen in global cinemas for a limited time this September.
Music
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan nominated for National Artist by Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce
3 days ago

Jose Mari Chan nominated for National Artist by Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) is nominating singer-songwriter Jose Mari...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with