Keshi visiting Manila in 2025, tickets out now

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter and producer Casey Thai Luong, better known as Keshi, will make a stop in the Philippines for his "Requiem" world tour.

The tour will promote his upcoming sophomore album of the same name, which follow his debut release "Gabriel" and a number of extended plays.

The 35-city tour include stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia beginning October 6.

The Manila stop of Keshi's "Requiem" world tour will be on March 4, 2025 in Mall of Asia Arena, with singer Boylife as special guest.

Tickets to the concert are already available via SM Tickets outlets and website, with more information at the website of concert promoter Live Nation Philippines.

"Say," Keshi's lead single on the "Requiem" album coming out on September 13, became his fastest streamed record after reaching over a million listens on Spotify in its first day of release.

Keshi is also known for his songs "Limbo," "Beside You," "Somebody," "Touch," "Understand," "Get It," and "War with Heaven" for the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" soundtrack.

