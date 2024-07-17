^

Music

SB19's 'Pagtatag' documentary set to premiere on August 28

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 6:35pm
SB19 members (from left) Justin, Stell, Pablo, Ken and Josh.
SB19 via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19's much-awaited "Pagtatag" documentary is set to premiere on August 28 in cinemas nationwide. 

In their official Instagram account, SB19 posted a teaser of their documentary. 

"Tagged as P-POP Kings, SB19 confronts a year of challenges as they move forward to a new era of music, career, and emancipation. This is SB19’s PAGTATAG! era," they wrote. 

"PAGTATAG! The Documentary is produced by First Light Studios and 1Z Entertainment, and directed by Jed Regala."

In the teaser video, the group was seen huddling before a big show. 

"This is the final show! Walang lalaylay! Sama-sama tayo dito!" Pablo, the group leader, said. 

Composed of Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin and Josh, SB19 ended their "Pagtatag" era with back-to-back concerts in Araneta Coliseum last May.

RELATEDSB19 is 1st Filipino artist to perform in Japanese show 'The First Take'

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
