BINI, SB19 share stage at 'Nasa Atin Ang Panalo' concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 13, 2024 | 2:12pm
BINI, Flow G, and SB19
Philstar.com/Lea Devio

MANILA, Philippines — The Araneta Coliseum went wild as "Nation's Girl Group" BINI and the "Kings of P-pop" SB19 shared the stage at the Puregold "Nasa Atin ang Panalo" thanksgiving concert last July 12. 

During BINI's performance their hit "Salamin, Salamin," SB19 member Justin surprised the crowd as he danced with the girl group. 

"Memorize niya! Walang nagturo. He did not need us," BINI member Maloi said in an interview. 

The Big Dome roared when BINI members Colet, Sheena, Gwen, and Stacey then joined SB19 during the boy group's performance of their own hit "Gento." 

"It became more memorable because nakasama natin BINI," Justin said. 

"'Di ito first time. Masaya lang 'yung ngayon bumabalik talaga. Angatan talaga. Makita ng mga tao, masaya talaga nag tutulungan. P-pop rise," Colet added. 

Meanwhile, SB19's Pablo, Ken, and Josh joined Flow G during the rapper's performance of "High Score." Skusta Clee and Gloc 9 also performed with Flow G. 

BINI member Mikha, who didn't perform with the girl group because of an injury, joined the finale with the rest of the performers to sing Puregold's theme song.  

