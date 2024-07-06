^

'Toxicity check po tayong lahat': Lauren Dyogi reiterates call for respect for BINI

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 11:30am
BINI members (from left): Gwen, Aiah, Sheena, Maloi, Jhoanna, Stacey, Colet and Mikha.
ABS-CBN and BINI PH via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic Head Direk Laurenti "Lauren" Dyogi reiterated his call for respect for the privacy and personal space of BINI. 

Star Magic and Dyogi issued statements on July 4 addressing the privacy of BINI members after two of its members, Aiah and Maloi, experienced having their personal time off and personal space invaded.

Maloi was dining with her family when some fans disrupted her personal time off, while a male fan allegedly invaded Aiah's personal space while in a Cebu club. 

Star Magic's advisory reminded the public about sexual harassment, which Direk Lauren further talked about in a three-minute video.

Some hours later, the executive added more personal words addressed to BINI fans, popularly referred to as Blooms.

"Blooms, Blooms, Blooms.To those demanding punishment, kalma lang po tayo. Only the aggrieved party can file a case. We cannot do so on their behalf," Direk Lauren explained.

While he admitted fans may have good intentions, several online posts were adding "unnecessary stress and pressure" on the group, affecting their mental well-being.

"Please show the same respect you all demand by giving the girls breathing space and time to think things through. Toxicity check po tayong lahat," he ended.

BINI is fresh off the conclusion of its three-day sold-out debut solo concerts in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater, where on the final day, the group announced it would stage a Grand BINIverse concert this October in the adjacent Araneta Coliseum.

RELATED: 'Tao rin sila': Star Magic, Lauren Dyogi issue statements on BINI members' privacy

