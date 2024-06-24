^

Music

Rivermaya sets international tour

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 24, 2024 | 12:28pm
OPM band Rivermaya
Live Nation Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — After reuniting earlier this year, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock band Rivermaya is set to reunite again, but this time, they are going international.

Drummer Mark Escueta announced their world tour on Instagram starting September. 

"#RivermayaTheReunionGlobalTour kicks-off this September 2024," Mark wrote. 

"U.S. & Canada muna. Details SOON!" he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Escueta (@markescueta)

Apart from US and Canada, the band will also perform in Middle East, Singapore, Australia and London. 

Bamboo, Mark, Nathan Azarcon and Rico Blanco, together with Perf de Castro, were the original members of Rivermaya that rose to fame in 1994. 

Perf left the band in 1995 after their first album. Bamboo followed suit in 1998, while they were touring America and Canada. 

Rico took charge and continued making hit songs with the band until 2007. 

Rivermaya remains active, with Nathan returning and Mark staying with the band.  

RELATEDGlitches, nostalgia: Rivermaya rocks out classic hits at reunion concert

