WATCH: Niall Horan performs hit songs in Manila after 6 years

MANILA, Philippines — Irish singer-songwriter and former One Direction member Niall Horan received a warm welcome as he returned to the Philippines for the first time in six years.

The artist was back in Manila for the third time — his first being with the group in 2015, then his solo concert three years later — to bring his "The Show" tour to the Mall of Asia Arena, presented by Live Nation Philippines.

Promptly starting on time Horan began his concert with "Nice To Meet Ya," "On a Night Like Tonight," "On The Loose," plus a mash-up of Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" and his own "Small Talk."

After interacting with the crowd he then performed "The Show," "Since We're Alone," "If You Leave Me," and "Black and White."

During an acoustic set Horan positioned himself on a small catwalk for tearjerkers "Flicker," "This Town," and "You Could Start a Cult," a segment made more intimate by violinist Emily Kohavi.

Ending the main concert were "Heaven," "Everywhere," "Meltdown," "Still," and "Night Changes" — the only One Direction song he performed.

Fans chanted the chorus of another One Direction song "Stockholm Syndrome" to be performed but instead Horan sang "Save My Life" and "Slow Hands" for the encore, waving a Philippine flag during the latter.

