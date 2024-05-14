^

WATCH: Niall Horan performs 'This Town,' 'Slow Hands' during Manila return

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 14, 2024 | 1:18pm
Niall Horan performs at the Mall of Asia Arena
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Lovers were in full force during Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan's return to the Philippines after six years.

The former One Direction member was back in Manila for the third time — his first being with the group in 2015, then his solo concert three years later — to bring his "The Show" tour to the Mall of Asia Arena, presented by Live Nation Philippines.

During an acoustic set Horan performed his first-ever solo single "This Town," a moment made much more intimate by violinist Emily Kohavi.

Also during this segment on a small catwalk the artist sang the equally touching "Flicker" and "You Could Start a Cult."

Horan's final song during the encore was another popular single, "Slow Hands," where he waved around a Philippine flag to end the evening.

The singer did perform one One Direction song "Night Changes" though fans were hoping he would also include "Stockholm Syndrome," which the crowd chanted in the period between the main concert and encore.

Other songs Horan performed across his three albums to date were "Nice To Meet Ya," "On a Night Like Tonight," "On The Loose," "The Show," "Since We're Alone," "If You Leave Me," "Black and White," and "Heaven."

