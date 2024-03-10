^

Music

Crowd elevates Ed Sheeran concert in Philippine return after 6 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 11:55am
Crowd elevates Ed Sheeran concert in Philippine return after 6 years
Ed Sheeran performs at the SMDC Grounds for the Manila leg of his 'Mathematics' tour on March 9, 2024.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was back in the Philippines for the first time in six years, and his Filipino fans made sure his Manila 2024 concert was one for the books.

The artist was in the country for the third time after his previous visits in 2015 and 2018. His latest concert features opening acts Calum Scott and Filipino nine-piece act Ben&Ben.

Promptly starting at 8:15 p.m., Ed immediately made an impression by wearing a customized "Mathematics" tour shirt bearing "Manila" on the front when he showed for his opener song "Tides."

The crowd sang their hearts out for many of Ed's songs like "The A Team," "Lego House" and "Overpass Graffiti."

Ed even invited the audience to participate in his remix of "Don't" and "No Diggity," then had two different ends of the SMDC Festival Grounds harmonizing during "Give Me Love."

"The name of the game is for people to lose their voices tonight and I lose my voice," Ed quipped before going on to sing "Dive."

Related: Ed Sheeran sings 'Maybe The Night' with Ben&Ben during Manila 2024 concert

For "Galway Girl," Ed was accompanied by violinist Alicia Enstrom, and for fun, he made the crowd greet her with "Hi, Alicia!"

"From this moment on, these are songs even your grandmother knows," Ed joked. "If you don't know the words, you're at the wrong concert."

That run on songs included "Sing," "Photograph," "Tenerife Sea" and "Happier." He also had everyone riffing the bridge and doing vocal warm-ups during "Thinking Out Loud." Ed also performed one of the songs he wrote for Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself." 

During the quite upbeat "Sing," everyone was energetically singing the song's iconic "oh-oh" portion, so Ed switched things up by asking to start out quiet then gradually belting their voices.

Probably the most touching audience participation was during "Everglow" when the audience's low singing of the final chorus was like a buzzing hymn making its way through the air.

"Manila, this has been really special. I do not take this for granted," Ed said, expressing his gratitude and vowing to return much sooner.

RELATED: LIST: Concerts, events this March 2024

vuukle comment

ED SHEERAN

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Get your crowns ready: 'SIX the Musical' hitting Manila in October
2 days ago

Get your crowns ready: 'SIX the Musical' hitting Manila in October

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The award-winning production "SIX the Musical" will be staged in the Philippines this October.
Music
fbtw
Women&rsquo;s Day: Kaia performs at Barenbliss launch in Poblacion
2 days ago

Women’s Day: Kaia performs at Barenbliss launch in Poblacion

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Today, International Women’s Day, here is a treat from all-women Filipino group Kaia!
Music
fbtw
Courage and hope: Sarah Geronimo accepts Billboard's Global Force Award
2 days ago

Courage and hope: Sarah Geronimo accepts Billboard's Global Force Award

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Pop singer Sarah Geronimo expressed immense gratitude upon accepting the Global Force award from Billboard's Women In Music...
Music
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo calls Mommy Divine her hero, wears Michael Cinco on Billboard red carpet
2 days ago

Sarah Geronimo calls Mommy Divine her hero, wears Michael Cinco on Billboard red carpet

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Pop singer Sarah Geronimo repped the Philippines well at the Billboard Women In Music ceremony in Los Angeles where she is...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with