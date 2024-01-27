Radwimps staging Manila concert in May

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese rock band Radwimps is embarking on another tour around Asia, this time making its first-ever stop in the Philippines.

Radwimps will begin its "The Way You Yawn, and the Outcry of Peace" Asia tour on the first two weekends of April in Japan after finishing in Latin America.

The Philippines will be the band's first stop in Asia outside Japan. They will be performing at the Araneta Coliseum on May 1.

The band will then proceed to Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and finally, South Korea for the rest of May. More tour dates are expected to follow.

Ticketing details are already available courtesy of TicketNet and concert promoter Pulp Live World and will go on sale on March 2 at noon via TicketNet's website and outlets.

There are two Box area seatings worth P2,500 and P3,500 each, two Gold areas (Standing is P5,000, Seated is P5,500), and Platinum area for P6,000 (both Standing and Seated).

Radwimps has been a hitmaker in Japan's music industry after figuring a few times in the local Oricon singles chart.

The band achieved further global fame for providing the music and soundtrack of Makoto Shinkai's films "Your Name (Kimi no Na wa)," "Weathering With You (Tenki no Ko)" and "Suzume," with the songs "Sparkle," "Nandemonaiya" and "Zenzenzense" being the most popular tracks.

