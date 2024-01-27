^

Music

Radwimps staging Manila concert in May

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 27, 2024 | 9:58am
Radwimps staging Manila concert in May
Japanese rock band Radwimps
Radwimps via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese rock band Radwimps is embarking on another tour around Asia, this time making its first-ever stop in the Philippines.

Radwimps will begin its "The Way You Yawn, and the Outcry of Peace" Asia tour on the first two weekends of April in Japan after finishing in Latin America.

The Philippines will be the band's first stop in Asia outside Japan. They will be performing at the Araneta Coliseum on May 1.

The band will then proceed to Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and finally, South Korea for the rest of May. More tour dates are expected to follow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RADWIMPS (@radwimps_jp)

Ticketing details are already available courtesy of TicketNet and concert promoter Pulp Live World and will go on sale on March 2 at noon via TicketNet's website and outlets.

There are two Box area seatings worth P2,500 and P3,500 each, two Gold areas (Standing is P5,000, Seated is P5,500), and Platinum area for P6,000 (both Standing and Seated).

Radwimps has been a hitmaker in Japan's music industry after figuring a few times in the local Oricon singles chart.

The band achieved further global fame for providing the music and soundtrack of Makoto Shinkai's films "Your Name (Kimi no Na wa)," "Weathering With You (Tenki no Ko)" and "Suzume," with the songs "Sparkle," "Nandemonaiya" and "Zenzenzense" being the most popular tracks.

RELATED: Jikamarie thanks Coldplay for highlighting Filipino artists at Philippine concerts

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

J-POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sign language interpreter signs for deaf fans at Coldplay's Manila concert
1 day ago

Sign language interpreter signs for deaf fans at Coldplay's Manila concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Coldplay's recent "Music of the Spheres" concerts were nights to behold, and a few deaf fans of the band were able to...
Music
fbtw
Apl.de.ap collaborates with local artist for new 'phygital' art collection
2 days ago

Apl.de.ap collaborates with local artist for new 'phygital' art collection

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Filipino-American rapper apl.de.ap teamed up with contemporary artist Bitto to create a brand new "phygital" art collect...
Music
fbtw
elijah woods includes Manila in first Asia tour
3 days ago

elijah woods includes Manila in first Asia tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Canadian multi-hyphenate elijah woods is visiting Manila as part of his first-ever Asia tour.
Music
fbtw
Rihanna 'joins' Catriona Gray in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong
3 days ago

Rihanna 'joins' Catriona Gray in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Globally acclaimed singer Rihanna, who is widely regarded as one of the most prominent and important singers of the 21st century,...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with