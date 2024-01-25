Jikamarie thanks Coldplay for highlighting Filipino artists at Philippine concerts

MANILA, Philippines — R&B singer Jikamarie expressed her gratitude to British pop-rock band Coldplay for its efforts in highlighting Filipino artists during the band's Philippine stop for its "Music of the Spheres" world tour.

Coldplay was back in the Philippines after seven years performing for two nights in Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Both concerts were sold out.

Jikamarie was Coldplay's opening act for both nights, performing seven of her original songs, like "Hinahanap-hanap," "Balang Araw" and "Lutang."

On the first night, lead vocalist Chris Martin was joined by Lola Amour to perform "Raining In Manila," while the second night he was accompanied by Dilaw for "Uhaw."

A few days after the concerts, Jikamarie thanked Coldplay on Instagram.

"Thank you for using your platform to highlight Filipino artists like me, and for teaching us local musicians the simple yet hard-hitting principle of following your heart throughout the entire adventure of music-making," Jikamarie said. "You're changing lives with your music and your message — you guys and your entire team!"

In the same Instagram post, Jikamarie reflected on the past few months leading to her opening act performances as "one of the most fun, amazing, thrilling, and love-filled seasons."

The singer also thanked her band, team, family and friends, "Parang may hangin sa loob ng puso ko, 'di ko maipaliwanag. Salamat sa inyong lahat!"

Both Lola Amour and Dilaw also shared behind-the-scenes photos of their Coldplay experiences and even received personalized letters from the British band. Dilaw even joked the last letter it received was from their parents in high school.

