Chris Martin sings about 'completely insane Manila traffic' at Coldplay concert

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin composed a song for Manila during the band's concert last 2017.

MANILA, Philippines — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has more to say about Manila's traffic as the British singer did an impromptu song about it in their band's second day of concert in the country last night.

"Oh we can't wait to play Manila again but the traffic here is completely insane," goes Chris as seen in various clips uploaded on social media on Sunday.

Chris and his band Coldplay staged their two-night "Music of the Spheres" concert last Friday and Saturday in Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

"There is only really one thing that remains. The traffic here in Manila is completely insane.

"If you wanna drive somewhere then I'm warning you. A 2-mile drive will take a week or two. If you wanna get back home in time for your bath, well, allow yourself about a year and a half," sang Chris.

He repeated what seemed to be its chorus, and stressed that the song will never be played again.

"Oh we can't wait to play Manila again but the traffic here is completely insane. Oh we can't wait to play Manila again but the traffic here is completely insane.

"Okay, that's never gonna be played again," the British singer said.

"Traffic in Manila is completely insane." @coldplay's Chris Martin writes and performs a new song on Manila traffic. #ColdplayManila by @livenationph pic.twitter.com/HmvyrIu7lK — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) January 21, 2024

Chris Martin with a special song about the traffic in Manila ???????????? night two of #ColdplayManila | via https://t.co/c0xp8e9TD7 pic.twitter.com/QKbggFoMNb — Coldplaying On Tour (@motswt) January 20, 2024

On Friday night, Chris shared his observation about the infamous Manila traffic with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the first family watching the concert.

"Thank you to all of you for coming through the traffic. Holy sh*t!" said the singer on Friday.

"I think... We've seen some traffic, but I think you have the number one [worst traffic] in the world. So, thank you, thank you for making the effort to come through all that bulls**t to be here!" Chris exclaimed.

The Presidential Security Group on Saturday released a statement that addressed the controversy surrounding the president's use of the helicopter to attend the concert last Friday.

PSC Commander MGen. Nelson Morales said that the traffic caused by 40,000 concertgoers to the Philippine Arena could pose a security risk to the president.

"Recognizing that this traffic situation posed a potential threat to the security of our president, the [Presidential Security Group] took decisive action by opting for the presidential chopper," Morales said.

"This decision not only ensured the safety of our leader but also exemplified our commitment to prioritizing security in the face of unexpected challenges," the statement said.

On Saturday, Coldplay expressed appreciation for the Manila concertgoers.

Thank you for two incredible nights Manila ?????????? pic.twitter.com/SilubGWokD — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 20, 2024

RELATED: Coldplay's Chris Martin thanks fans for braving Manila traffic