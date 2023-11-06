It's confirmed! Rivermaya reunion concert set next year

MANILA, Philippines — It's confirmed! The much-awaited reunion of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) '90s band Rivermaya is happening on Feb. 17, 2024.

Concert producer Live Nation Philippines announced earlier that Rivermaya original members Bamboo Manalac, Mark Escueta, Nathan Azarcon and Rico Blanco will finally reunite next year on SMDC Festival Grounds.

"Be a part of history as Live Nation Philippines stages its first-ever OPM show with Bamboo, Mark, Nathan and Rico - finally together in the country’s most coveted reunion," Live Nation Philippines announced.

Ticket prices ranges from P14,750 to P2,550.

It will begin the ticket sale on November 17 via SM Tickets.

Recently, fans of Rivermaya were thrilled after an online teaser was released, suggesting that the band will stage a reunion concert next year.

Live Nation Philippines posted a five-second clip showing blurred images resembling original Rivermaya members.

Bamboo, Nathan, Mark and Rico, together with Perf de Castro, were the original members of Rivermaya that rose to fame in 1994.

Perf left the band in 1995 after their first album. Bamboo followed suit in 1998 when they were touring America and Canada.

Rico took charge and continued making hit songs with the band until 2007.

Rivermaya remains active, with Nathan coming back and Mark staying.

