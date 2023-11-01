Is Rivermaya reunion concert happening next year?

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of '90s Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock band Rivermaya were thrilled after an online teaser was released, suggesting that the band will have a reunion concert next year.

Concert producer Live Nation Philippines posted a five-second clip showing blurred images resembling original Rivermaya members Bamboo Manalac, Nathan Azarcon, Mark Escueta and Rico Blanco.

The concert will take place on February 17, 2024.

Bamboo, Nathan, Mark and Rico, together with Perf de Castro, were the original members of Rivermaya that rose to fame in 1994.

Perf left the band in 1995 after their first album. Bamboo followed suit in 1998 when they were touring America and Canada.

Rico took charge and continued making hit songs with the band until 2007.

Rivermaya remains active, with Nathan coming back and Mark staying.

In 2020, Bamboo shut down the possibility of having a reunion with his former band.

“I don’t think so. I’ll never say never, I’ll never say never pero I don’t think so because again, it sort of goes against what I do, what I believe," Bamboo told Philstar.com.

"It’s about moving forward. It’s about taking risks and walking your path. So parang for me to do that, it just doesn’t make sense. Parang wala sa dugo ko 'yun eh," he added.

Bamboo, however, clarified that all is well between him and the other band members.

"Those guys, I love and respect them. Those are my brothers forever. Whatever they do, I support them, pero here I am,” he said.

