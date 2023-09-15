Leah Navarro, Marco Sison, Sampaguita relive the 1970s in ‘Tugtugan Sitenta 2’

MANILA, Philippines — The 1970s were the most eventful years in contemporary Filipino music. Pinoys who were of age in that decade saw the rise of a new breed of artists, who combined their foreign and local influences to create a new musical style collectively known as Original Pilipino Music (OPM).

Encompassing various genres including pop, folk, blues, rock, soul and disco, among others, OPM appealed to young people who needed to hear something they could relate to — be it romantic, enlightening, cathartic, sanctifying, danceable, or simply fun.

That the songs were written, recorded, produced and performed live also by Filipinos sparked enthusiasm and support from a massive fan base.

The fans who survived the heady and tumultuous moments of the '70s will have the chance to relive their unique experience tonight, September 15, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater with “Tugtugan Sitenta 2,” a repeat of the well-received concert tribute to what is regarded as OPM's first golden age.

“Tugtugan Sitenta 2” — which will have Leah Navarro and Marco Sison joining the original roster of performers — features Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of Wadab, Boyfriends lead vocalist Joey Abando, Mon Espia of Labuyo, Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell of VST & Co., Sampaguita, Mike Hanopol, and Pete Gatela, Carlos Parsons and Yujin Baydal of Hagibis.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. Newport Performing Arts Theater is at the Newport World Resorts, Pasay City.

