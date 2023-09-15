^

Music

Leah Navarro, Marco Sison, Sampaguita relive the 1970s in ‘Tugtugan Sitenta 2’ 

Francine Medina - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 4:51pm
Leah Navarro, Marco Sison, Sampaguita relive the 1970s in â��Tugtugan Sitenta 2â��Â 
Poster for the '70s-inspired concert "Tugtugan Sitenta 2."
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The 1970s were the most eventful years in contemporary Filipino music. Pinoys who were of age in that decade saw the rise of a new breed of artists, who combined their foreign and local influences to create a new musical style collectively known as Original Pilipino Music (OPM). 

Encompassing various genres including pop, folk, blues, rock, soul and disco, among others, OPM appealed to young people who needed to hear something they could relate to — be it romantic, enlightening, cathartic, sanctifying, danceable, or simply fun. 

That the songs were written, recorded, produced and performed live also by Filipinos sparked enthusiasm and support from a massive fan base. 

The fans who survived the heady and tumultuous moments of the '70s will have the chance to relive their unique experience tonight, September 15, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater with “Tugtugan Sitenta 2,” a repeat of the well-received concert tribute to what is regarded as OPM's first golden age. 

“Tugtugan Sitenta 2” — which will have Leah Navarro and Marco Sison joining the original roster of performers — features Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of Wadab, Boyfriends lead vocalist Joey Abando, Mon Espia of Labuyo, Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell of VST & Co., Sampaguita, Mike Hanopol, and Pete Gatela, Carlos Parsons and Yujin Baydal of Hagibis. 

Showtime is at 8 p.m. Newport Performing Arts Theater is at the Newport World Resorts, Pasay City. 

RELATED: The Manila Sound is back

vuukle comment

HAGIBIS

LEAH NAVARRO

MARCO SISON

MIKE HANOPOL

NONOY TAN

OPM

SAMPAGUITA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Nicki Minaj goes from Barbie bride to black beauty at 2023 MTV VMAs
2 days ago

Nicki Minaj goes from Barbie bride to black beauty at 2023 MTV VMAs

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Nothing fazed rapper Nicki Minaj as she pulled off hosting and performing duties at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Demi Lovato
2 days ago

Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Demi Lovato

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Pop star Taylor Swift was spotted fan girling over co-singer Demi Lovato on the MTV Video Music Awards held earlier toda...
Music
fbtw
LIST: MTV Video Music Awards 2023 winners, led by Taylor Swift
2 days ago

LIST: MTV Video Music Awards 2023 winners, led by Taylor Swift

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift dominated the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards with nine wins from 11 nominations, including...
Music
fbtw
US news outlet posts job ad for Taylor Swift reporter
2 days ago

US news outlet posts job ad for Taylor Swift reporter

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
It's rare for an outlet to dedicate a reporter to one personality, particularly if they aren't a senior government official...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Shakira's 1st MTV VMAs performance in 14 years
2 days ago

Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Shakira's 1st MTV VMAs performance in 14 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
International singer Taylor Swift was seen "fangirling" over Shakira while the Columbian singer performed a 10-minute medley...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with