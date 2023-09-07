^

Music

Marivic Rufino's 19th solos exhibit at Conrad Hotel

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2023 | 12:00am
Marivic Rufino's 19th solos exhibit at Conrad Hotel
Katrina Legarda, Artist Marivic Rufino, and Magsaysay Laureate Dr. Bernie Madrid of the Child Protection Network (CPU-PGH).
LORNA LLANES

Maria Victoria Rufino’s 19th solo exhibit, “Scintilla-Dreamscapes,” sends warm, meditative energy out into the world through impressionist paintings and functional art pieces.

The colorful array combines both totally new works and paintings that have been displayed at “Transcendence - Dreamscapes,” her solo exhibits at the Sister Cities Festival, San Francisco, in 1994; the 150th birth anniversary of our national hero, Jose Rizal; Museo Antropología de Madrid 2011; and the Philippine Centennial celebration at UNESCO in  Paris, 1998.

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, Thailand Ambassador Tull Traisorat, Sen. Cynthia Villar and Nedy Tantoco

Presented by Conrad Manila Gallery C, “Scintilla: Dreamscapes” showcases watercolor and mixed-media works centered on serene, nature-filled dreams.

“Art is my love and my passion,” said Rufino at the exhibit launch. “Nature is my inspiration. The divine artist is the spiritual and creative force that guides me on my lifelong artistic journey.  I am just an instrument.  I hope that my paintings will bring peace, love and compassion to the hearts of the viewers.”

Elizabeth T. Sy, Mellie Ablaza, Susan Joven, Rita Dy.

This exhibition, like all of Rufino’s shows in the past, will be for the benefit of foundations helping abused children and women. Part of the proceeds will go to the Child Protection Network and to the Marian Missionaries of the Philippines. “Child protection and environmental care are my personal advocacies.”

* * *

“Of Art and Wine: Scintilla: Dreamscapes” is on view at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C until Oct. 21.

VICTORIA RUFINO
