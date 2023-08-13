^

Paramore cancels concerts after Hayley Williams contracts lung infection

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 5:22pm
Paramore cancels concerts after Hayley Williams contracts lung infection
Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — Rock band Paramore canceled the remaining shows of their "This Is Why" tour in North America after lead singer Hayley Williams revealed she had contracted an infection in her lung.

Paramore previously postponed four concerts after Hayley got sick during a performance in Houston, after which she gave her health update but managed to perform two of the postponed shows.

After the band's Seattle concert, however, Paramore announced it would not be able to continue shows in Portland and Salt Lake City out of concern for Hayley's health.

"After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health," Hayley said in an Instagram story. "My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight."

Hayley apologized to fans anticipating to seeing Paramore in the last remaining shows, admitting she tried to get better in time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a separate message posted on Paramore's social media accounts, Hayley said she was "risking long term damage and needed to pay attention to her body" as she "physically can not go on."

The "This Is Why" tour is to promote Paramore's sixth and latest album of the same name, featuring the eponymous lead single, "The News," "C'est Comme Ça" and "Running Out of Time."

The tour will continue later this November when Paramore heads to New Zealand and Australia. In May 2024, the band will head to Europe to be a supporting act for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour.

During the San Francisco concert  last August 7, the band was joined by basketball player Steph Curry to help perform its 2007 hit "Misery Business."

