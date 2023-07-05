Singer Coco Lee passes away at 48

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong singer Coco Lee passed away earlier today at the age of 48.

The artist's sisters, Carol and Nancy, posted on Facebook that Coco has been diagnosed with depression a few years ago.

She attempted suicide at home on Sunday and had been in coma since then.

“With great sadness, we are here (to) break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," the singer's sisters wrote.

"On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July, 2023,” they added.

Coco's family thanked the medical staff who tried to save her, including the fans for the support.

The singer rose to fame after her single "Do You Want My Love" entered the US music charts. She performed the Best Original Song nominated "A Love Before Time" from the movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" at the Oscars.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached through the following hotlines: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).