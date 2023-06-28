^

Olivia Rodrigo releasing sophomore album 'Guts' in September

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 9:33am
Olivia Rodrigo
Photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram @oliviarodrigo

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will be releasing the follow-up to her debut album "Sour" this September.

Olivia announced on her social media accounts that her sophomore album "Guts" would be coming out on September 8, and it will include the lead single "Vampire" which drops June 30.

Cover art sees Olivia in a lacy black dress and red lipstick on a purple floor, with four rings on her right hand spelling out the album's name as she bites her thumb.

Fans had speculated a comeback was on the rise when covers for Olivia's debut single "drivers license" bore June 30, 2023 as an expiry date on cards.

The artist said in statement that "Guts," which reunited her with "Sour" collaborator and producer Dan Nigro, is about growing pains and trying to figure out who she is as she enters her 20s.

"I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change," Olivia also said. "I think that's all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

In a separate statement, Olivia noted a huge chunk of "Guts" was made when she was 19 years old, a year that for her "was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst" much like "Sour" was.

"Sour" is a four-time platinum album that won Olivia three Grammy awards including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "drivers license," and is the longest-running debut album of the 21st century on the Billboard 200.

RELATED: Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo among music world's highest earners in 2022 — study

OLIVIA RODRIGO

SOUR
