'Good news, Hooligans!': Bruno Mars adds 2nd Manila show

Bruno Mars does pop, rock, hip-hop, funk, R&B, doo wop and more. He is also seen as that soulful, sexy, funny, adorable bridge between Michael Jackson and The Weeknd.

MANILA, Philippines — Live Nation Philippines announced that there will be a second night for the Bruno Mars concert in Manila.

On their official Facebook page, Live Nation said that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will perform at the Philippine Arena on June 24 and 25.

"Good news, Hooligans! Due to overwhelming demand, we've added another show! You can now catch Bruno Mars LIVE on June 24 AND 25 at the Philippine Arena!" it said.

Ticket prices released by promoter Live Nation Philippines (LNPH) begin at P2,750 (Upper Box C) in the arena's farthest seats up to P18,750 (Floor) right in front of the stage area.

This will be Mars' fourth time performing in the Philippines. His last visit was in 2018 for his "24K Magic" tour at the Mall of Asia Arena, which featured songs from his album of the same name that won Album of the Year.

The album featured hits like "That's What I Like," "Versace on the Floor," "Chunky," "Finesse," and the title track.

Other popular songs by Mars include "Just the Way You Are," "Grenade," "The Lazy Song," "Treasure," "Locked Out of Heaven," "When I Was Your Man" and "Please Me," while with Silk Sonic he released "Leave the Door Open" and "Skate."

Mars has collaborated with many artists for charted hits such as Mark Ronson for "Uptown Funk," Travis McCoy for "Billionaire," B.o.B. for "Nothin' on You," Far East Movement for "Rocketeer," Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa for "Young, Wild & Free," Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton for "Blow," and Bad Meets Evil for "Lighters."

