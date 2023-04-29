^

Vertical Horizon to return to Philippines for concert in July

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 2:48pm
American band Vertical Horizon
MANILA, Philippines — After more than eight years, American alternative rock band Vertical Horizon is set to return to Manila for a concert this July. 

Concert promoter DMC Philippines announced on their official Facebook page that the award-winning rock band will perform at the SM Skydome on July 18 at 8 p.m. 

Ticket prices are available at SM Tickets and Ticketmax for P5,500 (VIP, assigned seating) and P3,500 (General Admission, free seating), respectively. 

First 50 early bird ticket buyers are eligible to have free meet and greet before the show starts. The band has yet to announce any additional tour dates in Asia so far.

Formed in 1991, Vertical Horizon is known for their hits "You're a God," "I'm Still Here," "Everything You Want" and "Best I Ever Had," to name a few.

RELATED

VERTICAL HORIZON
