Gab Chee Kee jams with Parokya ni Edgar after hospitalization

Gab Chee Kee performs a month after his hospitalization at the Circuit Music Festival on April 22, 2023, in Makati.

MANILA, Philippines — Gab Chee Kee once again graced the stage and jammed with his bandmates more than a month after he was discharged from the hospital.

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda, Jr. called it the "highlight" of their set at the Circus Music Festival held last April 22 in Makati.

The guitarist was seen happy while strumming the guitar. He joined his bandmates in performing two of their most popular songs, "Halaga" and "Your Song."

"As a friend, I was honestly worried, and wanted him to rest, and to simply enjoy the show from the sidelines," Chito wrote on Instagram.

He added that Gab had the clearance from his doctor and his nurse was with him that night.

"As a bandmate, it was an overwhelming experience. Sobrang saya lang ng feeling na naka-jam si Gab ulit... nakakakilabot," added Chito.

He thanked their supporters and fans who helped in any way they can for Gab's recovery. Gab was diagnosed with Lymphoma last year. Last March, he was discharged from the hospital after he was admitted for Pneumonia and intubated at the intensive care unit.

"Sabi ko nga, kung hindi nyo kami tinulungan, wala na siguro si Gab ngayon... pero now, he's slowly getting his strength back, and is on his way to making a full recovery. Mahaba pa ang laban, pero we are slowly, but surely, winning," Chito ended.

