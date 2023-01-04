Ebe Dancel to perform Sugarfree songs in a UP Fair-like concert this month

Ebe Dancel is the voice behind Sugarfree’s hit songs such as “Burnout,” “Mariposa,” “Prom” and “Kuwarto.”

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) alternative rock icon Ebe Dancel will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sugarfree’s "Sa Wakas" with an experiential treat that brings to mind the colorful vibe of UP Fair and the intimacy of a packed, outdoor event.

"Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration" marks another milestone for the multi-awarded singer-songwriter as he brings to life the classic anthems that define an entire generation.

The highly anticipated show will take place at 123 Block, Mandala Park on January 28 from 4:30 p.m. onwards, and feature a full-length, all-Sugafree set by Ebe Dancel, with special participation of Mitch Singson, as well as guest performances by Cheats, Johnoy Danao, The Itchyworms and more.

To make the celebration more special and personal, several personalities who were part of making "Sa Wakas" will also be gracing the event, either as performers or as special guests.

Not only will there be live music, but Mandala Park will also be turned into an amusement venue with carnival games and rides, arts and crafts booths, record and book stores, food stands and other immersive activities.

“At the core of Sa Wakas is nostalgia shaped by bittersweet memories and adolescent discoveries,” said Ian Urrutia, PR and marketing director of GNN Entertainment Productions.

“We want to honor the impact of Sugarfree’s debut album by reliving the simple joys of going to college or university fairs with friends, family, and loved ones. Looking back doesn’t have to be getting stuck in the past. Sometimes, it’s okay to experience the old times with fondness and a different perspective as it gives new meaning to these memories. We’re finding means not to reimagine Sa Wakas, but to celebrate it: a record that feels like a tight embrace at the end of the dark days.”

Special merchandise will be sold exclusively at the venue, and select Ebe Dancel albums and other important local/foreign records will be available via Backspacer Records.

"Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration" is presented by GNN Entertainment Productions and Backspacer Records, in partnership with 123 Block and Balcony Entertainment.

RELATED: OPM star Ebe Dancel wants to be indie band's front act