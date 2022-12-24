SB19, Nobita release covers of Eraserheads hits

MANILA, Philippines — With the country still reeling from the Eraserheads performing live again for the first time in several years, two OPM (Original Pilipino Music) groups have released their own cover versions of popular songs by the legendary band.

SB19, dubbed the P-pop Kings and are rising to a level of popularity similar to the Eraserheads during the '90s, came out with their own rendition of the holiday track "Christmas Party."

The song is already upbeat, but SB19 amps up the energy by incorporating elements of dance-pop, R&B/hip-hop and modern funk.

"Christmas Party" was a single off the Eraserheads' fourth studio album "Fruitcake" from 1996, the Christmas album being the band's longest in terms of duration and was entirely in English.

At the "Huling El Bimbo" concert last December 22, the Eraserheads performed the song with Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano and the cast of the musical "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

Meanwhile, pop-rock band Nobita released their cover of "Magasin," a more stripped-down version compared to the original, which only picks up pace towards the end.

"We grew up listening to and playing Eheads songs," said the band. “Nobita heavily draws inspiration from their music, especially their brand of songwriting. Their work has shaped us into where we are now, and we’re forever grateful to their enormous contribution to OPM artists, young and old.”

"Magasin" was one of the first singles off the Eraserheads' second album "Circus" from 1994, written by vocalist Ely Buendia. The band also performed the song in "Huling El Bimbo" as the closer of their second act.

