The Bootleg Beatles says the Philippines is their favorite audience

MANILA, Philippines — World-renowned tribute act The Bootleg Beatles revealed that the Philippines is their favorite audience.

At their concert yesterday, bassist Steve White (Paul McCartney) said it was an honor to perform in front of Filipinos.

“Isang karangalan ang magtanghal uli dito. Kayo ang paborito naming manonood,” Steve said in Filipino.

Steve, along with Stephen Hill (George Harrison), Tyson Kelly (John Lennon) and Gordon Elsmore (Ringo Starr), turned back the hands of time as they performed classic Beatles songs. Many of their fans and audience noted how the tribute band not only sounded authentic, but they also uncannily resemble original Beatles members.

The Manila show opened with a special set to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the "Please Please Me" LP, which gave birth to other timeless hits such as “Twist And Shout” and “I Saw Her Standing There.”

The group's last song was supposedly “Hey Jude,” but the audience asked for an encore. They obliged their fans and performed two more songs, “Yellow Submarine” and “Rock and Roll Music.”

The Bootleg Beatles have previously performed sold out tours in the Philippines in 2016 and 2018.

Formed from the original cast of London’s West End multi-media stage show “Beatlemania,” The Bootleg Beatles have become “an institution” with their note-perfect recreation of the hits by the legendary English rock band.

