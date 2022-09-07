Justin Bieber postpones Manila return, rest of 'Justice' world tour

MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Justin Bieber once again postponed his "Justice" world tour, this time, in its entirety for an indefinite time, citing health reasons as the primary issue.

Bieber previously postponed several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic then again last June, some of his North American tour dates when he was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome which partially paralyzed his face, but was able to continue the tour in Europe.

The singer last performed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil before confirming the tour postponement on his social media platform.

"After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the prioity right now," Bieber wrote in his announcement. "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber added that he was proud of bringing the message of "Justice" — named after his latest album — to the world, and thanked all his fans for their prayers and support.

The singer's wife Hailey commented "Love you" on his Instagram post, which has since accumulated over 10,000 likes as of writing. The post itself is nearing a million likes and 47,000 comments.

Among the destinations affected by this second postponement is the Philippines as Bieber was set to perform at the CCP Concert Grounds in October.

Just last September 3, Filipino band Ben&Ben had to postpone their send-off concert at the same venue due to inclement weather, and will likely hold it after the band returns from North America.

This is not the first time Bieber had to cancel a Philippine concert; he previously canceled the remainder of his "Purpose" tour last 2017 which would have included a return to Manila, meaning, he hasn't been to the country since May 2011.

