^

Health And Family

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? An explainer on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 5:56pm
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? An explainer on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis
In this file photo Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Margaret Atwood were among the Canadian celebrities who joined for a broadcast event Sunday to honor healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic and raise money for food banks.
AFP/Lisa O'Connor

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Justin Bieber recently announced the cancellation of several shows after announcing he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affects the nerves in the face and causes facial paralysis.

In a video announcing the news, Justin is seen unable to move the right side of his face — his eye not blinking, his nostril not flaring, and a part of his mouth not able to smile.

An article in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry defines the syndrome as a "peripheral facial nerve palsy accompanied by an erythematous vesicular rash on the ear (zoster oticus) or in the mouth."

According to the United States' Mayo Clinic, herpes zoster oticus or Ramsay Hunt syndrome happens when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve one's ear, thus apart from a rash it can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Some minor symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome include ear pain, tinnitus (ringing in the ear), vertigo, loss/change of taste, and dry mouth and eyes. Hearing loss and facial paralysis are commonly temporary, but permanent damage is still possible.

RELATED: Justin Bieber cancels several shows due to face paralysis diagnosis

The aforementoned Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry article says those with Ramsay Hunt syndrome have more severe facial paralysis than those with Bell's palsy, which has no rash symptoms, "at onset and are less likely to recover completely"

Connection with chickenpox

The Mayo Clinic also says that the virus that causes the syndrome, the varicella-zoster virus (VCV), is the same one that causes chickenpox. After chickenpox recovery, VCV stays in the body and sometimes reactivates thus causing the rash.

Older adults, those 60 and above, are more likely to experience Ramsay Hunt syndrome especially if they have history of chickenpox; it is very rare that children be diagnosed with the syndrome.

It is not contagious but VCV reactivation can cause people who have not contracted or been vaccinated against chickenpox to experience the rash, which can serious for adults and those with immune system issues.

If Ramsay Hunt syndrome infliction becomes complicated, it may lead to permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness. It is recommended to see a doctor as soon as a rash or facial paralysis is felt.

RELATED: Justin Bieber to bring 'Justice' world tour to the Philippines; how to get tickets

CHICKENPOX

JUSTIN BIEBER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Health experts say monkeypox cases harder to detect
6 hours ago

Health experts say monkeypox cases harder to detect

6 hours ago
US health experts said Friday that cases of monkeypox that are being detected at the moment do not necessarily display the...
Health And Family
fbtw
Mandy Moore shows off baby bump, gives pregnancy updates
1 day ago

Mandy Moore shows off baby bump, gives pregnancy updates

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Singer and actress Mandy Moore showed off her baby bump as she debuted her bare belly in an Instagram Story selfie on Mo...
Health And Family
fbtw
Megan Young, Mikael Daez reflect on their shift to a healthier lifestyle
2 days ago

Megan Young, Mikael Daez reflect on their shift to a healthier lifestyle

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
At the official launch of immunity brand Redoxon in the Philippines, Megan Young and Mikael Daez shared what they learned...
Health And Family
fbtw
Moderna announces positive results for Omicron vaccine
2 days ago

Moderna announces positive results for Omicron vaccine

By Issam Ahmed | 2 days ago
US biotech company Moderna on Wednesday announced positive results for a new vaccine that...
Health And Family
fbtw
Fact check: Misinformation abounds about monkeypox
3 days ago

Fact check: Misinformation abounds about monkeypox

By Julie Charpentrat | 3 days ago
The recent emergence of hundreds of cases of monkeypox worldwide has already triggered a flood of misinformation online, much...
Health And Family
fbtw
What is EGPA? Kris Aquino's medical condition explained
3 days ago

What is EGPA? Kris Aquino's medical condition explained

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 3 days ago
Kris Aquino gave a health update via her Instagram account as she is reportedly now in Houston, Texas to receive treatments...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with