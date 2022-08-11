Justin Bieber criticized for allegedly doing Nazi salute at concert

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian singer Justin Bieber has been called out by a major Jewish group that claims he performed a Nazi salute at his concert.

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Council of European Rabbis, said that Bieber did the "sieg heil" movement — a gesture associated with the Nazis — during his concert in Helsinki, Finland for his "Justice" world tour.

“The famous singer slapped the faces of millions of Jews across the world when he chose to perform the ‘sieg heil’ movement that symbolizes identification with Nazi party values,” Goldschmidt said.

Bieber is set to perform in the Isreali city of Tel Aviv on October 13, and Goldschmidt has asked that the Israeli government to cancel his performance in response to the “disgraceful” act.

Justin Bieber, who's apparently still a thing, decided to goose-step and do a sieg Heil at a concert in Finland yesterday.



The Conference of European Rabbis denounced his actions and demands an explanation.



Will he repeat the performance when he comes to Israel this fall? pic.twitter.com/CtIoIgZl7T — Judah Ari Gross (@JudahAriGross) August 10, 2022

“It is unthinkable that a singer with tens of millions of fans and followers around the world allows himself to adopt such conduct on European soil soaked with the blood of millions of Jews and other minorities, who were brutally murdered by the Nazi oppressor,” Goldschmidt continued.

The Jewish leader added that such a gesture is "an image of victory for antisemites and constitutes incitement to hatred” and demanded a proper explanation from Bieber.

Signature stomp

Bieber began his "Justice" world tour in February 2022 where he's been doing the stomping in question ever since, much to the enjoyment of his fans, and criticisms are only surfacing now.

The promoter of Bieber's show in Tel Aviv, Nidar Oz Communications, has backed the singer and said the signature stomp is not related at all to the Nazi movement.

“These are dance moves… Dance moves are meant to entertain. Not everything has to do with the Jewish people, with all the love we have for ourselves,” a representative for the company said in a statement.

The singer postponed several North American legs of his tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which partially paralyzed his face, but has now recovered and is continuing his travels.

The postponed concerts are likely to be moved to 2023 and won't affect his visit to the Philippines on October 29 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Concert Grounds.

Bieber last performed in the Philippines in May 2011 for his "My World" tour, while the Manila leg of his "Purpose" tour in 2017 was cancelled after the singer opted to rest.

