SB19 makes it great at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 2:45am
SB19 makes it great at Binibining Pilipinas 2022
SB19 performing at Bb. Pilipinas 2022
SB19 via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Looking dapper in their white suits like the kings of Pinoy pop (P-pop) that they are becoming, SB19 opened the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Coronation Night on July 31 with the pageant's theme song, "Win Your Heart." 

The quintet sang the iconic and familiar song with their own take, incorporating some rap lines while the Binibinis sashayed their way to the front stage to introduce themselves. 

The boys also sang their Billboard Hot Trending song "Bazinga" and upbeat single "SLMT." 

Apart from singing at the highly anticipated annual beauty pageant, SB19's commercial for its newest food endorsement, Pizza Hut, debuted.

The popular food brand's jingle "Make It Great" gets a mash-up of SB19's debut monster hit, "Go Up." The result is a catchy and dancy tune that entices viewers to dance to its beat while craving for a pan-fresh pizza. 

RELATED: SB19 sings new Binibining Pilipinas theme song
 

BINIBINING PILIPINAS

SB19
