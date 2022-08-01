LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners, special awards

MANILA, Philippines — A new set of beauty queens that will represent the Philippines in several international pageants have been crowned following the 58th edition of Binibining Pilipinas held at the Araneta Coliseum on July 31, 2022.

These are the Philippine queens and the titles they won as they go on to represent the country in their respective competitions:

Bb. Pilipinas International: Nicole Borromeo

Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental: Gabrielle Camille Basiano

Bb. Pilipinas Globe: Chelsea Fernandez

Bb. Pilipinas Grand International: Roberta Angela Tamondong

1st runner-up: Nicole Budol

2nd runner-up: Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Top 12:

#31 - Yllana Marie Aduana

#35 - Diana Mackey

#39 - Jasmine Omay

#40 - Roberta AngelaTamondong

#17 - Chelsea Fernandez

#5 - Karen Laurrie Mendoza

#8 - Nicole Budol

#25 - Annalena Lakrini

#32 - Anna Carres De Mesa

#1 - Stacey Daniella Gabriel

#23 - Nicole Borromeo

#28–Gabrielle Camille Basiano

Special awards:

Karen Laurrie Mendoza (Iloilo City) for Miss Kumu People's Choice

Ethel Abellanosa (La Union) for Miss Kumu Question

Karen Laurrie Mendoza (Iloilo City) for Miss Hello Glow

Nyca Mae Bernardo (Guiguinto, Bulacan) for Miss Hya-Loo

Roberta Angela Tamondong (San Pablo, Laguna) for Miss Spotlight

Diana Mackey (Nueva Ecija) for Miss Ever Organics

Nicole Borromeo (Cebu) for Miss Careline

Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal) for Miss Blackwater

Chelsea Lovely Fernandez (Tacloban) for Miss Ever Bilena

Best in National Costume: #7 - Graciella Sheine Lehmann

Best in Talent: #18 - Ma. Isabela David

Miss Photogenic (Face of Binibini): #31 - Yllana Marie Aduana

Binibining Friendship: #37 - Eiffel Janell Rosalita

Binibining Philippine Airlines: #40 - Roberta AngelaTamondong

MB Readers’ Choice: #8 - Nicole Budol

Bb. SHEIN: #8 - Nicole Budol

Bb. Moist Diane: #5 - Karen Laurrie Mendoza

Bb. Pizza Hut 2022: #8 - Nicole Budol

Bb. Kumu: #8 - Nicole Budol

Jag Queen: #8 - Nicole Budol

Bb. Silka: #8 - Nicole Budol

Miss Ever Bilena: #17 - Chelsea Fernandez

Bb. World Balance: #8 - Nicole Budol

Best in Swimsuit: #28–Gabrielle Camille Basiano

Best in Evening Gown: #28–Gabrielle Camille Basiano

Panel of judges:

Hellenic Republic Ambassador Hon. Ioannis Pediotis

Chairman of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry George Barcelon

CNN senior anchor Rico Hizon

Slay Model Management Founder and Director Cecilio Asuncion

Miss Globe 2015 Ann Colis

Miss International 2018 1st runner-up Ahtisa Manalo

Jane De Leon

Joshua Garcia

Chair of the board judges: DTI Chair Alfredo Pascual

RELATED: Live updates: Binibining Pilipinas 2022