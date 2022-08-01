^

LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners, special awards

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 1:41am
LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners, special awards
Newly crowned Bb. Pilipinas 2022 winners (from left): 2nd runner-up: Stacey Daniella Gabriel; Bb. Pilipinas Globe: Chelsea Fernandez; Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental: Gabrielle Camille Basiano; Bb. Pilipinas International: Nicole Borromeo; Bb. Pilipinas Grand International: Roberta Angela Tamondong; 1st runner-up: Nicole Budol
Bb. Pilipinas via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — A new set of beauty queens that will represent the Philippines in several international pageants have been crowned following the 58th edition of Binibining Pilipinas held at the Araneta Coliseum on July 31, 2022.

These are the Philippine queens and the titles they won as they go on to represent the country in their respective competitions:

  • Bb. Pilipinas International: Nicole Borromeo
  • Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental: Gabrielle Camille Basiano
  • Bb. Pilipinas Globe: Chelsea Fernandez
  • Bb. Pilipinas Grand International: Roberta Angela Tamondong
  • 1st runner-up: Nicole Budol
  • 2nd runner-up: Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Top 12:

  • #31 - Yllana Marie Aduana
  • #35 - Diana Mackey
  • #39 - Jasmine Omay
  • #40 - Roberta AngelaTamondong
  • #17 - Chelsea Fernandez
  • #5 - Karen Laurrie Mendoza
  • #8 - Nicole Budol
  • #25 - Annalena Lakrini
  • #32 - Anna Carres De Mesa
  • #1 - Stacey Daniella Gabriel
  • #23 - Nicole Borromeo
  • #28–Gabrielle Camille Basiano

Special awards:

  • Karen Laurrie Mendoza (Iloilo City) for Miss Kumu People's Choice
  • Ethel Abellanosa (La Union) for Miss Kumu Question
  • Karen Laurrie Mendoza (Iloilo City) for Miss Hello Glow
  • Nyca Mae Bernardo (Guiguinto, Bulacan) for Miss Hya-Loo
  • Roberta Angela Tamondong (San Pablo, Laguna) for Miss Spotlight
  • Diana Mackey (Nueva Ecija) for Miss Ever Organics
  • Nicole Borromeo (Cebu) for Miss Careline
  • Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal) for Miss Blackwater
  • Chelsea Lovely Fernandez (Tacloban) for Miss Ever Bilena
  • Best in National Costume: #7 - Graciella Sheine Lehmann
  • Best in Talent: #18 - Ma. Isabela David
  • Miss Photogenic (Face of Binibini): #31 - Yllana Marie Aduana
  • Binibining Friendship:  #37 - Eiffel Janell Rosalita
  • Binibining Philippine Airlines: #40 - Roberta AngelaTamondong
  • MB Readers’ Choice: #8 - Nicole Budol
  • Bb. SHEIN: #8 - Nicole Budol
  • Bb. Moist Diane: #5 - Karen Laurrie Mendoza
  • Bb. Pizza Hut 2022: #8 - Nicole Budol
  • Bb. Kumu: #8 - Nicole Budol
  • Jag Queen: #8 - Nicole Budol
  • Bb. Silka: #8 - Nicole Budol
  • Miss Ever Bilena: #17 - Chelsea Fernandez
  • Bb. World Balance: #8 - Nicole Budol
  • Best in Swimsuit: #28–Gabrielle Camille Basiano
  • Best in Evening Gown: #28–Gabrielle Camille Basiano

Panel of judges:

  • Hellenic Republic Ambassador Hon. Ioannis Pediotis
  • Chairman of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry George Barcelon
  • CNN senior anchor Rico Hizon
  • Slay Model Management Founder and Director Cecilio Asuncion
  • Miss Globe 2015 Ann Colis
  • Miss International 2018 1st runner-up Ahtisa Manalo
  • Jane De Leon
  • Joshua Garcia
  • Chair of the board judges: DTI Chair Alfredo Pascual

