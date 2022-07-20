^

Music

Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' world tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 3:39pm
Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' world tour
Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York.
AFP/Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to resume his "Justice" world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last month.

Bieber had to cancel some of his North American shows in June upon publicly revealing his diagnosis that partially paralyzed his face.

A representative for the singer has confirmed that Bieber will resume his world tour on July 31, which according to the tour's website will be at Italy's Lucca Summer Festival.

If no rearrangements are made, Bieber's Manila leg on October 29 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Concert Grounds is set to continue, while the canceled North American shows will likely be postponed to 2023.

Related: Justin Bieber cancels several shows due to face paralysis diagnosis

This is because the "Justice" world tour, consisting of 75 scheduled dates, is already booked until March 2023, where Bieber will be returning to Europe after visits to South America, Asia, the Middle East, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

When Bieber announced his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis last June in an Instagram video, he was unable to move the right side of his face — his eye not blinking, his nostril not flaring, and a part of his mouth not able to smile.

Bieber has had to postpone the "Justice" tour several times now, mostly due to reasons involving COVID-19, including contracting the virus himself.

RELATED: What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? An explainer on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis

