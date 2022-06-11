Justin Bieber cancels several shows due to face paralysis diagnosis

Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York.

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian singer Justin Bieber has canceled his concert shows in Toronto, Canada and Washington D.C., United States after revealing he is suffering from a virus that causes face paralysis.

Bieber took to Instagram via a video post to explain to followers that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affects nerves in the face.

The three-minute video sees Bieber unable to move the right side of his face — his eye not blinking, his nostril not flaring, and a part of his mouth not able to smile.

"For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious. As you can see,” Bieber said apologetically.

The singer said he will be using the freed up time to rest and relax, get back to a 100 percent so he "can do what he was born to do."

He offered his gratitude to fans for their patience, assuring them that he was doing facial exercises in order to get his face function normally again.

So far it is only his North American "Justice" tour dates have been affected and will see readjustment; there is no official word yet if his Philippine concert this October 2022 will be postponed.

Bieber has had to postpone this tour several times now, twice in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a third time earlier this year when he himself contracted the virus.

