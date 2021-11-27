Gabri Panlilio breaks barrier with new LGBTQ-themed 'Liwanag' music video

MANILA, Philippines — Classical crossover singer Gabri Panlilio is breaking new barriers with the release of her latest single, "Liwanag."

Aside from its uplifting musical theme, the music video of the song seems to be steadily gaining traction because of its heartfelt portrayal of a gay relationship—a definitive cause célèbre for the country's fast-growing LGBTQ+ community.

The first line of the refrain, "Kahit ako'y gulung-gulo, hihinga sa piling mo," aptly encapsulates the message of hope and reassurance amid the emotional struggle.

"Yes, that's what it's all about, acceptance and happiness," Gabri said.

Asked to elaborate on her inspiration for her latest handiwork, she said, "At first, it started off when I was complimented by friends, becoming the inspiration behind this,” she said.

"I then decided, why not do a music video that's not too cliché, and make it about the LGBT? When we casted, we wanted to get people who are true to themselves. The nice thing about it is that it's relatable to a lot of LGBT people whose parents are having a difficult time accepting who they are," she added.

Gabri also mentioned Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez who is also a LGBT member.

"Also, perhaps it's also worth mentioning that our reigning Miss Universe Philippines is LGBT as well. So, I'm very much sympathetic with this growing cause," she said.

Taking all of three weeks from initial concept to finished product, "Liwanag" is another testament to Gabri and Pat's tried-and-tested songwriting formula, with the latter churning out the musical arrangement based on the former's lyrics, with final mixing and mastering by Boggie Manipon.

Aside from Gabri, the "Liwanag" music video also stars Nico Vergara, Kien Kho, Concha Segovia, Floyd Tena, Jasmine Fitzgerald and JD Tena. Her production team includes Niq Ablao, Ivy Jambalos, Angelo Leanda, Joseph Tolentino and Jhonel Artales.