Callalily, This Band collaborate for 'Bahala Na'
Singer-actor Kean Cipriano
Released

                     

                        

                           
Callalily, This Band collaborate for 'Bahala Na'

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 11:35am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — It's a Friday the 13th of leaving love to the fates.



This Band has finally recorded a melancholic track with one of the hitmakers in the country, Callalily.



"Bahala Na" was released Friday (August 13), under Viva Music Publishing Inc. and OC Music Publishing Inc.



“This song is about two people na isina-bahala na lang kay ‘Bahala’ ang lahat,” said Euwie Loria, This Band’s rhythm guitarist.



The six-piece band came in time as Callalily has been wanting to collaborate with rising new artists for their next record.



Callalily’s vocalist Kean Cipriano and OC Records founder found the collaboration between the bands a smooth, spontaneous and "very collaborative" process.









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Kean Cipriano (@kean)








It's a feat for eleven heads to work on a track that could potentially be the next ditty for those who love their heartbreak rock tunes.



“Masakit ‘tong kanta. Masakit maging ‘Bahala na,’” said Kean.



Callalily is among the enduring bands of the mid-2000s behind hit records “Stars,” “Magbalik,” “Pasan,” “Sanctuary,” “Pansamantala,” ‘Ex” and “Ilaw.”



Formed in 2005, the band is composed of five members — Kean Cipriano on vocals and guitar; Lemuel Belaro on drums; Aaron Ricafrente on Bass; Brylle Balbuena on guitar and Nathan Reyes on keys and lead guitar.



Meanwhile, This Band is a pop-rock band from Las Piñas. They made their breakthrough in 2018 after releasing their single “Kahit Ayaw Mo Na,” which inspired Bona Fajardo’s “Kahit Ayaw Mo Na” movie. Among their hit singles include “Hindi Na Nga”, “‘Di Na Babalik” and “Wala Ka Nang Magagawa”. The six-piece group is composed of Andrea Manzano on lead vocals; Euwie Loria on rhythm guitars; Miccael Galvan on bass guitar; John Macaranas on drums; Melvin Carson on keyboards and Raymart Gubat on lead guitars.



“Bahala Na” is available for streaming on all leading digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

