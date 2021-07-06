Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani tie knot in intimate ceremony

MANILA, Philippines — International singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch on July 3.

In her Instagram account, Gwen posted photos of her and Blake enjoying their wedding.

“July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true!!! @blakeshelton i love you,” she captioned the post.

Blake reposted Gwen’s post in his own Instagram account.

According to the report by Page Six, Blake built a chapel in his Oklahoma ranch especially for their wedding.

Meanwhile, renowned designer Vera Wang revealed the wedding gown details of Gwen in her Instagram account.

“She chose a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cut away back. The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil,” she wrote.

Blake and Gwen began dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches in the hit reality show "The Voice."

The couple announced their engagement in October 2020.