SB19 backed by CCP, NCCA as first Pinoy nominated at Billboard Music Awards 2021
Fresh from scoring a 2021 Billboard Music Awards nomination for Top Social Artist along with some of the world’s most celebrated pop acts, SB19 continues to push the envelope with the release of their new song MAPA under Sony Music.
MANILA, Philippines — Although SB19 did not make it as this year's Top Social Award winner at the recently concluded Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) 2021, an award that went to BTS, the first Filipino artist nominated at the global awards has won big when it comes to support.



Prior to the awards that concluded in a virtual streaming earlier, two of the country's premiere arts and culture agencies have extended their support to SB19's bid to win the Top Social Award.

   
   


The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the National Commission on Culture and the Arts (NCCA) posted on their Twitter accounts their support for the P-pop group.



"For the first time in history, a Philippine act/artist has been nominated in the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) under the Top Social Artist award category. To cast your vote, visit https://billboard.com/p/bbmasvote/," read the post of CCP (@TheCCPofficial). It came with the related hashtags.



The NCCA, meanwhile, also showed their support and promoted the group's guesting in its digital show.



"Abangan ang pagbabalik ng Padayon ngayong Hunyo kasama ang pinaka-mainit na P-Pop sensation ng bayan, ang SB19! Kilalanin sila sa Padayon: The NCCA Hour! Patuloy na suportahan ang SB19," tweeted NCCA.



Apart from BTS, SB19 was up against Ariana Grande and other K-pop acts Blackpink and Seventeen. Voting was done via Twitter by tagging the group (@SB19Official) and using the hashtag #BBMAsTopSocial.



Last May 16, SB19 released its second pre-released single "MAPA" off its upcoming sophomore album.  



RELATED: SB19 champions Filipino values with song honoring mothers, fathers


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

