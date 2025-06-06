^

Movies

'Sunshine' starring Maris Racal set for July release without cuts

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 3:04pm
Maris Racal in 'Sunshine'
Project 8 Projects

MANILA, Philippines — Antoinette Jadaone's "Sunshine" starring Maris Racal finally has a premiere date in the Philippines, and it will be released without any cuts.

Film studio Project 8 Projects confirmed that "Sunshinse" will begin releasing in SM Cinemas starting July 23 with an R-16 rating.

The announcement comes a month after the movie was picked up at the Cannes Film Festival for distribution for theaters in North America and an English-language remake.

The film studio also announced that the film is included in this year's Taipei Film Festival along with another of its productions "Diamonds in the Sand."

Jadaone, Racal, and co-producer Bianca Balbuena will attend two of the screenings for Question and Answer segments.

"Sunshine" stars Racal as the titular young rhythmic gymnast who dreams of joining the national team but she finds out that she was pregnant days before her tryout.

"On her way to a seller of illegal abortion drugs, Sunshine meets a mysterious girl who eerily thinks and talks like her," goes the film's synopsis.

Apart from tackling teen pregnancy and abortion, the film also focuses on the struggles of local athletes aspiring to join prestigious competitions like the Olympics.

Co-starring with Racal are Elijah Canlas, Xyriel Manabat, Jennica Garcia, Annika Co, and Meryll Soriano.

"Sunshine" made its world premiere at last year's Toronto International Film Festival and won the Crystal Bear at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) last February.

