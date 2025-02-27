'Hello, Love, Again' ends theater run at P1.6B

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards reprise their roles as Joy and Ethan, respectively in ‘Hello, Love, Again,’ the sequel to the 2019 box-office hit ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’.

MANILA, Philippines — "Hello, Love, Again," starring Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo and Kapuso actor Alden Richards, capped off its milestone theatrical run with a global box office take of P1.6 billion.

Star Cinema, which co-produced the sequel to 2019's "Hello, Love, Goodbye" with rival studio GMA Pictures, shared the movie's success on its Instagram account.

"Thank you for sharing your joy with us!" the post read, confirming the total box office earnings. "Mahal namin kayo… Palagi."

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, "Hello, Love, Again" premiered last November 13 and earned the biggest first-day ticket sales of P85 million.

It only took the film 10 days to overtake "Rewind" as the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time and the first to break the billion-peso mark.

Coincidentally before "Rewind," the title for highest-grossing Filipino film was held by "Hello, Love, Goodbye" for four years.

"Hello, Love, Again" began streaming on Netflix this past Valentine's Day, continuing its reach to a global audience.

