Chow Yun-fat, Andy Lau, Zhang Ziyi movies featured at 19th Spring Film FestivalÂ 

Chow Yun-fat, Andy Lau, Zhang Ziyi movies featured at 19th Spring Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Legendary Hong Kong stars Chow Yun-fat and Andy Lau’s movies are among the titles showing at the ongoing 19th Spring Film Festival.

The 19th Spring Film Festival is ongoing until February 2 in Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Mandaluyong. Admission to the festival is free.

Chow Yun-fat stars in “One More Chance,” a 2023 Hong Kong comedy drama about a compulsive gambler who finds a new purpose in life when he connects with his autistic son. It screens tonight, January 31, and on Sunday, February 2, in Shangri-La Plaza. The film screens at 7 p.m. on both dates.

Andy brings in the drama in the inspirational 2020 movie “Find Your Voice.” Lau plays as a mentor to troubled students whose last chance at saving their education from expulsion is to join a choir trial program for an intercollegiate competition. Catch Lau’s movie on February 2 at 4 p.m.

The two other films featured in the film festival are the 2015 animated film “Where’s the Dragon?” starring Zhang Ziyi; and the 2019 novel adaptation “Somewhere Winter.” Both films will be shown on Saturday, February 1.

The film festival is in partnership with the Ateneo de Manila University Ricardo Leong Center for Chinese Studies, Ateneo Celadon, Embassy of the Republic of China, and the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

A calligraphy workshop on February 1 and a Wushu exhibition featuring celebrated athlete Agatha Wong on February 2 as well as a bazaar are also part of the festivities.

