^

Movies

Chow Yun-fat, Andy Lau, Zhang Ziyi movies featured at 19th Spring Film Festival 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 31, 2025 | 4:45pm
Chow Yun-fat, Andy Lau, Zhang Ziyi movies featured at 19th Spring Film FestivalÂ 
19th Spring Film Festival poster
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Legendary Hong Kong stars Chow Yun-fat and Andy Lau’s movies are among the titles showing at the ongoing 19th Spring Film Festival. 

The 19th Spring Film Festival is ongoing until February 2 in Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Mandaluyong. Admission to the festival is free. 

Chow Yun-fat stars in “One More Chance,” a 2023 Hong Kong comedy drama about a compulsive gambler who finds a new purpose in life when he connects with his autistic son. It screens tonight, January 31, and on Sunday, February 2,  in Shangri-La Plaza. The film screens at 7 p.m. on both dates. 

Andy brings in the drama in the inspirational 2020 movie “Find Your Voice.” Lau plays as a mentor to troubled students whose last chance at saving their education from expulsion is to join a choir trial program for an intercollegiate competition. Catch Lau’s movie on February 2 at 4 p.m.  

The two other films featured in the film festival are the 2015 animated film “Where’s the Dragon?” starring Zhang Ziyi; and the 2019 novel adaptation “Somewhere Winter.” Both films will be shown on Saturday, February 1. 

The film festival is in partnership with the Ateneo de Manila University Ricardo Leong Center for Chinese Studies, Ateneo Celadon, Embassy of the Republic of China, and the Film Development Council of the Philippines. 

A calligraphy workshop on February 1 and a Wushu exhibition featuring celebrated athlete Agatha Wong on February 2 as well as a bazaar are also part of the festivities. 

RELATED: ‘Godzilla Minus One,’ ‘Haikyu,’ ‘Monster’ to screen at 2025 Japanese Film Festival in Manila

 

FILM FESTIVAL

SPRING FILM FESTIVAL
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin in 'Ex Ex Lovers' trailer
6 days ago

WATCH: Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin in 'Ex Ex Lovers' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Production company Project 8 Projects released its official trailer for "Ex Ex Lovers," the headliner reunion movie of Marvin...
Movies
fbtw
Eddie Romero's 'Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?' selected for UNESCO Memory of the World
6 days ago

Eddie Romero's 'Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?' selected for UNESCO Memory of the World

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
"Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?" by the late National Artist Eddie Romero was selected as the latest Philippine entry...
Movies
fbtw
'Emilia Perez,' 'Wicked,' 'The Brutalist' top Oscar nominations in fire-hit Hollywood
7 days ago

'Emilia Perez,' 'Wicked,' 'The Brutalist' top Oscar nominations in fire-hit Hollywood

By Paula Ramon | 7 days ago
Nominees were unveiled in subdued circumstances, as a town that typically fixates on the Oscars race was instead fixated on...
Movies
fbtw
LIST: Oscars 2025 nominees in key categories
7 days ago

LIST: Oscars 2025 nominees in key categories

7 days ago
"Emilia Perez," Jacques Audiard's audacious musical about a ruthless Mexican drug lord who transitions to life as a woman,...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with