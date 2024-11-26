'Gladiator 2': A cinematic clash that echoes real-world power plays

MANILA, Philippines — While the country (or is it the whole world now?) was intrigued with the latest updates on the real-life clash—of words, so far—between President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte last night, "Gladiator II" had its advanced screening at SM Megamall IMAX.

The movie does not offer solutions to the political problems of today but the film immerses viewers in a world of barbarism, family drama and Machiavellian intrigue that ring true today. Denzel Washington’s portrayal of Macrinus serves as a powerful reminder of the darker sides of power and ambition as we've recently seen in Philippine politics.

Well, at least the Romans then had free aqueduct water and did not have to endure daily heavy traffic.

The movie is a mirror not only to the "disease" that was Rome, but also to every sick society, just like the Philippines nowadays.

From a very "Waking Life" kind of animation, to the crisp black and white scenes, "Gladiator II" is a visual upgrade of its predecessor.

Water plays a big role as the movie's central theme, and as such, watching it on IMAX makes every drop of water very tactile — you can almost see the unadulterated bottom of the Mediterranean, and feel engulfed by the waves together with the characters.

The film's new titular hero, Paul Mescal, is surely to become what Russell Crowe had been because of the first "Gladiator." Mescal's striking resemblance to another actor made famous by another warrior movie, Gerard Butler, makes him endearing to Butler's generation of viewers but at the same time, he carves his own name not only on the gladiators' wall of fame, but also among today's generation of moviegoers hungry for a new era of hunks and action stars just like when we had Butler, Crowe, and even Brad Pitt then for "Troy."

In terms of looks, acting, delivery, and most especially, muscle power, Mescal shows that he has what it takes to be among the epic heroes of cinema's ancient Persia and Sparta.

While the movie's title and premise take off from the old "Gladiator," the fight scenes are new, nail-biting and sometimes just as raw and prompting an "I can't look" moment, like the punches in "Fight Club."

Of course, there are the grand-scale production and massive sets, cast and war scenes, which are unsurprising of a Ridley Scott movie like in "Napoleon," "Exodus: God and Kings," and "Kingdom of Heaven," but these would blow your mind and sweep your feet still in "Gladiator II."

While flashback scenes indeed help give a memory jog on the events of the past "Gladiator," new characters and events in "Gladiator II" are effective in making one curious for a Google fact-check.

Although some historical events have been given a new spin in the movie, the film is still a good crash course on ancient Rome customs and beliefs, and on the birth of the Western Civilization in general — and a must-watch for everyone, even for kids when they grow up in the future — once they have come past the R-16 rating for bloodbaths. But wait, shouldn't the duel between the country's president and vice president also receive an R-16?

"Gladiator II" opens in Philippine cinemas on December 4.