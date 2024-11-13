'Hello, Love, Again' now showing in 900 cinemas worldwide

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema and GMA Pictures successfully held the premiere night of the much-anticipated movie "Hello, Love, Again" starring Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo last night in SM Megamall.

Before the screening, director Cathy Garcia-Sampana said that the movie will screen in 500 cinemas nationwide and 400 cinemas abroad.

"Maraming salamat po, una sa Diyos na we are here gathered to witness the very first screening of 'Hello, Love, Again,'" Cathy said.

"Maraming-maraming salamat 900 cinemas all over the world. This movie po is galing sa mga puso namin para sa inyo. Isa lang ang aming dasal, sana ay magustuhan niyo," she added.

Cinemas all over the country offered midnight screenings of the film, which hit Philippine theaters today, November 13.

As seen on different social media sites, moviegoers flocked to different cinemas in the country.

Alden thanked the executives of GMA-7 and ABS-CBN for making the movie happen.

"Ito na po ang pinaghirapan namin ng ilang buwan during the beginning of 2024. I hope you guys enjoy the film," Alden said.

Kathryn thanked all the people who supported them in making the movie.

"Maraming salamat. It means the world to us. Actually kabang-kaba ako ilang araw na and kanina gumising ako na sobrang kinakabahan. Pero ngayon mas excitement ang nafi-feel ko ngayon," she said.

"Hello, Love, Again" is the sequel to the 2019 record-breaking film "Hello, Love, Goodbye." The sequel film takes place five years after Joy (Kathryn) leaves Ethan (Alden) in Hong Kong to pursue a better life in Canada.

RELATED: Review: Kathryn Bernardo will shock fans in 'Hello Love Again'