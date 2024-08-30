^

Antoinette Jadaone's 'Sunshine' starring Maris Racal tackles abortion, athlete struggles

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 4:45pm
Maris Racal in "Sunshine"
MANILA, Philippines — Project 8 Projects released the trailer for Antoinette Jadaone's "Sunshine" starring Maris Racal ahead of its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Maris portrays the titular young rhytmic gymnast who is bound to join the national team. However, days before tryouts, Sunshine learns she is pregnant.

The trailer sees Sunshine doing everything to abort the fetus, including finding medicine and punching her gut, even though such actions are illegal in the Philippines.

"On her way to a seller of illegal abortion drugs, Sunshine meets a mysterious girl who eerily thinks and talks like her," goes the film's synopsis.

Apart from tackling teen pregnancy and abortion, the movie will also focus on the struggles of local athletes aspiring to join prestigious competitions like the Olympics.

Co-starring in the films written and directed by Antoinette are Elijah Canlas, Xyriel Manabat, Jennica Garcia, Annika Co and Meryll Soriano.

This is Maris' third project and first movie with Antoinette having previously worked on the shows "The Kangks Show" and "Simula Sa Gitna."

This is also Antoinette's first feature film since her Metro Manila Film Festival winning movie "Fan Girl" starring Charlie Dizon and Paulo Avelino.

The director is known for her projects "On the Wings of Love," "That Thing Called Tadhana," "Never Not Love You," "Alone/Together," "Till I Met You" and "Love You to the Stars and Back."

"Sunshine" is the sole Filipino entry in the Toronto International Film Festival's Centrepiece section along with 43 other international titles.

The 49th Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5 to 15, with Antoinette attending to support her movie.

