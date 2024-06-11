Warner Bros. eyeing Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman for 'Practical Magic 2'

MANILA, Philippines — Film studio Warner Bros. is in negotiations with Oscar winners Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman to reprise their roles in a "Practical Magic" sequel.

Warner Bros. confirmed a sequel is in development by posting on its social media accounts clips from the 1998 original movie, added with text that read: "Practical Magic 2."

These include Bullock's character running to her husband played by Mark Feuerstein, Kidman's character mixing a vial, and both characters performing a magic ritual.

"Practical Magic," based on Alice Hoffman's novel, follows two sisters descended from witches, though their family is cursed as any man who falls in love with a woman in their family will die.

Original screenwriter Akiva Goldsman will return for the script while Bullock and Kidman are being tapped to produce apart from starring in the follow-up.

Plot details remain a secret as do other cast members who could return from the first film like Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Evan Rachel Wood, and Goran Višnjic.

Bullock last appeared in the 2022 films "The Lost City" and "Bullet Train," while Kidman recently wrapped up the series "Expats" where she starred with Ruby Ruiz.

