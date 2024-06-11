^

Movies

Warner Bros. eyeing Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman for 'Practical Magic 2'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 11, 2024 | 5:06pm
Warner Bros. eyeing Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman for 'Practical Magic 2'
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in "Practical Magic"
Warner Bros.

MANILA, Philippines — Film studio Warner Bros. is in negotiations with Oscar winners Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman to reprise their roles in a "Practical Magic" sequel.

Warner Bros. confirmed a sequel is in development by posting on its social media accounts clips from the 1998 original movie, added with text that read: "Practical Magic 2."

These include Bullock's character running to her husband played by Mark Feuerstein, Kidman's character mixing a vial, and both characters performing a magic ritual.

"Practical Magic," based on Alice Hoffman's novel, follows two sisters descended from witches, though their family is cursed as any man who falls in love with a woman in their family will die.

Original screenwriter Akiva Goldsman will return for the script while Bullock and Kidman are being tapped to produce apart from starring in the follow-up.

Plot details remain a secret as do other cast members who could return from the first film like Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Evan Rachel Wood, and Goran Višnjic.

Bullock last appeared in the 2022 films "The Lost City" and "Bullet Train," while Kidman recently wrapped up the series "Expats" where she starred with Ruby Ruiz.

RELATED: 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' review: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence find their 'souls'

vuukle comment

NICOLE KIDMAN

SANDRA BULLOCK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
New 'Hunger Games' book out next year, to get film adaptation
3 days ago

New 'Hunger Games' book out next year, to get film adaptation

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Publishing company Scholastic confirmed a new "Hunger Games" novel by Suzanne Collins will be released next year, which...
Movies
fbtw
New FDCP head Jose Javier Reyes lists agency's priorities
4 days ago

New FDCP head Jose Javier Reyes lists agency's priorities

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Filmmaker Jose Javier Reyes wants to focus on education, professionalization and sustainability as the new chairman of the...
Movies
fbtw
Xian Lim thanks GMA, Viva for giving him 'out-of-the-box' characters
4 days ago

Xian Lim thanks GMA, Viva for giving him 'out-of-the-box' characters

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Xian Lim is thankful for the network and studio outfits for giving him varied roles in the span of his over a decade of career...
Movies
fbtw
'Parang ang taas niya': Sanya Lopez shares 1st impression on Xian Lim
4 days ago

'Parang ang taas niya': Sanya Lopez shares 1st impression on Xian Lim

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Sanya Lopez has proven that first impressions could be wrong, revealing co-star Xian Lim as the first to break the wall between...
Movies
fbtw
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' review: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence find their 'souls'
6 days ago

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' review: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence find their 'souls'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
At the core of the "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" and the entire "Bad Boys" franchise is Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett's relationship,...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with