^

Movies

Philippine films need to improve — Jose Javier Reyes, Ruel S. Bayani

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 5:50pm
Philippine films need to improve â�� Jose Javier Reyes, Ruel S. Bayani
Filmmakers Jose Javier Reyes and Ruel S. Bayani
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmakers Jose Javier Reyes and Ruel S. Bayani believe the Philippine entertainment industry has to improve from a currently "dismal" state.

The two directors participated at the first-ever Asian Academy of Creative Arts (AACA) Networking Event held last June 6 in Manila, where industry leaders gathered to discuss the progression of the local entertainment scene.

Both filmmakers were asked to score the current state of Philippine films and television shows, with 10 being the highest possible score.

Reyes, the current chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, gave the local film industry a 3 because of the "dismal state" it is in. He gave local television a 5 as it is in a state of evolution because of streaming.

Related: Filipino animated short film wins at 2 Florida festivals

The director noted the quality of Philippine movies were much better in 2018, a year that featured the likes of "The Hows of Us," "Never Not Love You," "BuyBust," "Liway," "ML," "Hintayan ng Langit," "Citizen Jake," "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral," "Billie & Emma," "Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus" and "Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap."

Outgoing AACA ambassador Bayani was more positive, scoring current Philippine films a 5. He said Filipino films could realistically reach an 8 after some "giant leaps of faith, creativity and cooperation."

"We live in a bubble where we only think of ourselves, but now that we're going international, we need to understand our own market before those of others," Bayani added, though Reyes said that the Philippines should aim for a score of 11.

At the same event, Bayani confirmed he would be leaving his executive roles at ABS-CBN to focus on becoming a full-time filmmaker.

RELATED: ABS-CBN, GMA planning for more collaborations after 'Hello, Love, Again'

vuukle comment

ASIAN ACADEMY CREATIVE AWARDS

FILIPINO FILMS

JOEY REYES

JOSE JAVIER REYES

RUEL BAYANI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
New FDCP head Jose Javier Reyes lists agency's priorities
2 days ago

New FDCP head Jose Javier Reyes lists agency's priorities

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Filmmaker Jose Javier Reyes wants to focus on education, professionalization and sustainability as the new chairman of the...
Movies
fbtw
'Parang ang taas niya': Sanya Lopez shares 1st impression on Xian Lim
2 days ago

'Parang ang taas niya': Sanya Lopez shares 1st impression on Xian Lim

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Sanya Lopez has proven that first impressions could be wrong, revealing co-star Xian Lim as the first to break the wall between...
Movies
fbtw
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' review: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence find their 'souls'
4 days ago

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' review: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence find their 'souls'

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
At the core of the "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" and the entire "Bad Boys" franchise is Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett's relationship,...
Movies
fbtw
'Queer stories matter': Alex Diaz on pushing 'Glitter & Doom' for Pride month release
Exclusive
4 days ago

'Queer stories matter': Alex Diaz on pushing 'Glitter & Doom' for Pride month release

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Filipino-Canadian queer actor Alex Diaz underscored the importance of telling stories of the LGBTQIA community in the...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with