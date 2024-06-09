Philippine films need to improve — Jose Javier Reyes, Ruel S. Bayani

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmakers Jose Javier Reyes and Ruel S. Bayani believe the Philippine entertainment industry has to improve from a currently "dismal" state.

The two directors participated at the first-ever Asian Academy of Creative Arts (AACA) Networking Event held last June 6 in Manila, where industry leaders gathered to discuss the progression of the local entertainment scene.

Both filmmakers were asked to score the current state of Philippine films and television shows, with 10 being the highest possible score.

Reyes, the current chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, gave the local film industry a 3 because of the "dismal state" it is in. He gave local television a 5 as it is in a state of evolution because of streaming.

The director noted the quality of Philippine movies were much better in 2018, a year that featured the likes of "The Hows of Us," "Never Not Love You," "BuyBust," "Liway," "ML," "Hintayan ng Langit," "Citizen Jake," "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral," "Billie & Emma," "Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus" and "Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap."

Outgoing AACA ambassador Bayani was more positive, scoring current Philippine films a 5. He said Filipino films could realistically reach an 8 after some "giant leaps of faith, creativity and cooperation."

"We live in a bubble where we only think of ourselves, but now that we're going international, we need to understand our own market before those of others," Bayani added, though Reyes said that the Philippines should aim for a score of 11.

At the same event, Bayani confirmed he would be leaving his executive roles at ABS-CBN to focus on becoming a full-time filmmaker.

