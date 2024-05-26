'Merci': Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez among Cannes 2024 winners

Actresses Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña with French director Jacques Audiard pose during a photocall for the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — "Emilia Perez" co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez are grateful for the Best Actress honor to them and their female co-stars, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz, at the recently concluded 77th Cannes Film Festival in France.

Zoe and Selena both posted on their Instagram accounts their acknowledgment and gratitude to the prestigious film festival for awarding their female ensemble cast with the acting award in the Jacques Audiard musical crime comedy film.

"What an honor to share this award with my sisters," wrote Selena on her Instagram stories, tagging her co-stars and thanking director Audiard.

Her co-star, Zoe, wrote a similar post.

"What to say…. Jacques Audiard, Español, music, dance, sisterhood, Mexico, more dance, crazy, beautiful, art, dream, desire, wish, whisper, scream, more dance, more Jacques, all woven into the tapestry of this compelling story we call Emilia Pérez. Merci @festivaldecannes for the recognition."

"Thank you to this year’s members of the jury. This moment, like fine wine, will forever resonate in my heart. Mil gracias de corazón!!!" Zoe wrote on her Instagram post with clips of her reaction and from the awarding ceremony.

Here is a list of the winners:

Palme d'Or: Sean Baker for 'Anora'

Grand Prix: Payal Kapadia for 'All We Imagine as Light'

Best director: Miguel Gomes for 'Grand Tour'

Best actress: Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz for 'Emilia Perez'

Best actor: Jesse Plemons for 'Kinds of Kindness'

Best screenplay: Coralie Fargeat for 'The Substance'

Special Jury Prize: Mohammad Rasoulof for 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'

Camera d'Or for best first film: Halfdan Ullmann Tondel for 'Armand'

Best short film: Nebojsa Slijepcevic for 'The Man who Could Not Remain Silent'

— With reports from AFP

