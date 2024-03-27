Will Smith, Vanessa Hudgens back in 'Bad Boys 4,' trailer drops

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

MANILA, Philippines — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for another round as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett following the dropped trailer for a fourth "Bad Boys" movie, officially titled "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."

The trailer begins with Will's Mike and Martin's Marcus rushing in the former's sports car while in tuxedos, but Marcus asks to pull over to buy some ginger ale.

Marcus ends up also buying Skittles and a hotdog, only to get caught up in the middle of a hold-up in the shop — which Mike and Marcus easily take care of.

Later in the trailer, Marcus banters with his son-in-law Reggie, a returning Dennis Greene, accusing him of eating his snacks and to get a job (even though Reggie's a Marine).

The film likely circles around Mike and Marcus' late boss Conrad Howard, played by Joe Pantoliano, who is accused of being affiliated with drug cartels during his stint with the Miami Police Department.

Mike tells the Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO) team that Conrad is being framed, and the police duo get a video message from Conrad himself asking to clear his name from the grave.

Following an intense helicopter sequence, Mike and Marcus too are on the run from authorities in a mission to restore their colleague's memory.

"I need nasty Mike! Bad boy!" yells Marcus as Mike shouts back. More action clips follow before the title card is revealed.

The trailer ends with Marcus telling Mike while driving that they are soulmates, but Mikes rebuffs, "Nah, I saw my soulmate looking different than that."

"You're stuck in the physical, souls don't have d*cks," Marcus says to which Mike replies, "I'm pretty sure my soul has a d*ck, Marcus."

Returning from 2020's "Bad Boys for Life" are Filipino-American Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, DJ Khaled as Manny the Butcher, and Jacob Scipio as Mike's son Armando.

Newcomers include Eric Dane as the villain Banker, Ioan Gruffudd, Tiffany Haddish, Rhea Seehorn, Melanie Liburd, and Tasha Smith replacing Theresa Randle as Marcus' wife.

This is Will's second film since the infamous Oscars slap two years ago involving him and Chris Rock. He appeared in "Emancipation" later that year, and a new "Bad Boys" film was confirmed following the success of the third entry.

The recently-married Vanessa meanwhile confirmed at this year's Oscars that she is expecting with husband Cole Tucker. — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

