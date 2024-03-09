WATCH: Emotions run wild in 'Inside Out 2' official trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Disney and Pixar released the official trailer for "Inside Out 2," the sequel to its Academy Award-winning animated film from 2015 about the emotions operating the mind of a young girl named Riley.

The trailer begins by reintroducing the main emotions as teenage Riley participates in a hockey game: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale replacing Bill Hader), and Disgust (Liza Lapira replacing Mindy Kaling).

As Joy notes that Riley is growing — getting braces and celebrating her 13th birthday — the trailer cuts to a clip of new emotion Anxiety (Maya Hawke), and she isn't alone.

Also joining the pack are Envy (Ayo Edibiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrasment (Paul Walter Hauser), each of them displaying their functions which appears hilariously typical for an adolescent entering high school.

"I know change is scary, but we need new friends or we'll be totally alone in high school," says Anxiety. "Riley requires more sophisticated emotions than all of you."

Joy asserts the newcomers can't just bottle them up — which they literally are, in a jar, making Fear ironically yell out they are now "suppressed emotions."

As the new emotions try to navigate Riley's mind, Joy and company attempt to make their way back to the brain to prevent further damage.

The trailer ends with the main emotions yelling over the Sar Chasm, a situation that doesn't particularly call the attention of mind construction worker Fritz voiced by longtime Pixar actor John Ratzenberger.

While this is Ratzenberger's 22nd film with Pixar, it is his first since 2020's "Onward" having not contributed to "Soul," "Luca," "Turning Red," "Lightyear" and "Elemental."

"Inside Out 2," featuring Kelsey Mann in his feature directorial debut and screenplay, is currently set for a June 2024 release date worldwide.

The original 2015 film was co-written by Filipino filmmaker Ronnie del Carmen and was well-received by critics and audiences alike for its story treatment and subject matter en route to the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. — Video from Pixar YouTube channel

RELATED: WATCH: 'Inside Out 2' teaser trailer introduces Anxiety