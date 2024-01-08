MMFF extended, reaches P1 billion mark

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) will be extended for a week after the combined gross of the films reached P1 billion.

"In response to the public clamor, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is proud to announce that the theatrical run of its 10 movie entries is extended," MMDA announced on its X account.

MMDA Acting Chairman and MMFF Overall Concurrent Chairman Atty. Don Artes said the MMFF and MMDA have received numerous calls and requests on social media to extend the exhibition of the MMFF 2023 films, which is supposed to end today.

"We at the MMFF would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us and watched the movie entries, particularly those who requested for the MMFF movies to extend beyond its original run," said Artes.

"Marami pong salamat sa inyong patuloy na pagtangkilik. Moviegoers, may mga karagdagang araw pa para panoorin lahat ng MMFF entries," he added.

Artes also announced that the total gross ticket sales of the 10 entries reached P1 billion.

"Truly, this year's MMFF is a certified box office hit. This is a good sign as we gear up for the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF)," he said.

The 10 official entries, “A Family of 2 (A Mother and Son Story),” “(K)Ampon,” “Penduko,” “Rewind,” “Becky and Badette,” “Broken Heart’s Trip,” “Firefly,” “GomBurZa,” “Mallari,” and “When I Met You in Tokyo,” are set to be screened at the inaugural MIFF on January 29 to February 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

