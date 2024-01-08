^

Movies

MMFF extended, reaches P1 billion mark

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 8, 2024 | 8:59am
MMFF extended, reaches P1 billion mark
'Mallari' cast at the 2023 MMFF Parade of Stars
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) will be extended for a week after the combined gross of the films reached P1 billion. 

"In response to the public clamor, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is proud to announce that the theatrical run of its 10 movie entries is extended," MMDA announced on its X account. 

MMDA Acting Chairman and MMFF Overall Concurrent Chairman Atty. Don Artes said the MMFF and MMDA have received numerous calls and requests on social media to extend the exhibition of the MMFF 2023 films, which is supposed to end today.

"We at the MMFF would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us and watched the movie entries, particularly those who requested for the MMFF movies to extend beyond its original run," said Artes.

"Marami pong salamat sa inyong patuloy na pagtangkilik. Moviegoers, may mga karagdagang araw pa para panoorin lahat ng MMFF entries," he added.

Artes also announced that the total gross ticket sales of the 10 entries reached P1 billion. 

"Truly, this year's MMFF is a certified box office hit. This is a good sign as we gear up for the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF)," he said. 

The 10 official entries, “A Family of 2 (A Mother and Son Story),”  “(K)Ampon,”  “Penduko,”  “Rewind,”  “Becky and Badette,” “Broken Heart’s Trip,”  “Firefly,”  “GomBurZa,”  “Mallari,”  and “When I Met You in Tokyo,” are set to be screened at the inaugural MIFF on January 29 to February 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 

RELATED: MMFF 2023 tickets sales reach P700M

vuukle comment

METRO MANILA FILM FEST

MMDA

MMFF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Vilma Santos approves Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre for 'T-Bird at Ako' remake
1 day ago

Vilma Santos approves Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre for 'T-Bird at Ako' remake

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Veteran actress Vilma Santos fully supports the idea of casting Kathryn Bernardo and Nadine Lustre for the potential remake...
Movies
fbtw
Golden Globes, Jo Koy prepares to toast 'Barbenheimer'
2 days ago

Golden Globes, Jo Koy prepares to toast 'Barbenheimer'

By Andrew Marszal | 2 days ago
Organizers of the newly reformed Golden Globes hope that a "Barbenheimer" love-in can help to revitalize Hollywood's famously...
Movies
fbtw
Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholic, wants to become a deacon
2 days ago

Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholic, wants to become a deacon

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actor Shia LaBeouf has been confirmed into the Catholic Church and has expressed his intention to become a deacon in the...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: More Liza Soberano in official 'Lisa Frankenstein' trailer
2 days ago

WATCH: More Liza Soberano in official 'Lisa Frankenstein' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Focus Features has released the official trailer for its upcoming movie "Lisa Frankenstein," showing more of Liza Soberano...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with