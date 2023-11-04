Nadine Lustre starrer 'Deleter' bags Best Scare at Grimmfest 2023

Nadine Lustre topbills the Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 entry "Deleter," which explores the shadowy and secretive world of content moderators.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022 Best Film "Deleter" by Mikhail Red, starring Nadine Lustre, won the Big Scare award at the 2023 Grimmfest in the United Kingdom.

The independent genre film festival has been recognizing horror, cult, extreme fantasy and science fiction movies since its inception in 2009.

Nadine's film left an impression on the jury. "What impressed and stayed with the jury, rather than any one moment, was the eerie, unsettling mood and atmosphere of the film as a whole."

Both Red and Lustre reposted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Grimmfest's announcement that "Deleter" had bagged Best Scare.

Other 2023 Grimmfest winners include "The Coffee Table," "What You Wish For," "Pandemonium," "Mother Superior" and the 1988 Japanese film "Door," which was never screened before in the United Kingdom.

"Deleter" also bagged awards for Red as Best Director and Lustre as Best Actress, plus four more craft awards, at MMFF 2022.

The film is up for five nominations at the 2023 Gawad Urian Awards, with Red and Lustre again vying for wins after the film went home empty-handed at the 2023 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards from its eight nominations.

Lustre, however, won her second FAMAS Best Actress award for her role in "Greed," adding to the 2019 award she got for "Never Not Love You."

